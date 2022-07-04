How to get a dot crosshair in Valorant in 2022

For a game like Valorant, crosshairs are very important. Since it is a shooter, crosshairs can help players aim their weapons easily without needing to aim down the sights of the weapon.

Aiming down the sights, also known as ADS, can reduce visibility in most cases, making it difficult to bag multiple kills. However, ADS can make players more accurate and helps reduce bullet spray.

Crosshairs come in different shapes, sizes and colors. The best part is that most FPS games like Valorant offer crosshair customisation. Players can tailor these crosshairs according to their own comfort, making it easier for them to shoot at objects or enemies.

Building a dot crosshair in Valorant in 2022

Every crosshair has a dot right in the center, where the four lines meet. However, dot crosshairs have nothing but a dot. Before going on to the different types of crosshairs in the game, players will have to know where to get these different crosshairs from.

Here is what they need to do:

Players will have to first navigate to the "Settings" menu. This can be done by either hitting the "Esc" button on their keyboard, or by clicking on the cog wheel in the top right corner of their screen.

Once this is done, players will be presented with a small dialogue box. On this dialogue box, players will need to click on the "Settings" tab and then the "Crosshair" tab on the screen that opens afterwards.

Once on that screen, players can then either input all the parameters by themselves, or just import the crosshair code in Valorant.

Valorant has two different variants of the dot crosshair:

Square dot

Circular dot

Here is how players can get these two crosshairs in the game.

Square Dot

The code for the square dot crosshair is: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;4;0b;0;1b;0

However, players can manually set the parameters for the crosshair as well. Here are all the parameters:

Outlines and Center Dot: On

Show Inner Lines: Off

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outline Opacity: A setting between 0.5 and 1 is recommended. The exact number depends upon the preferance of the player.

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: A setting between 2 and 5 is recommended. The exact thickness depends upon the preferance of the player.

This current code will make the crosshair cyan-colored in Valorant, however, players can change it based on their preference.

Circular Dot

This crosshair reduces the clutter that a player sees while aiming, but players might take some time to get used to this one.

The code of the crosshair is: 0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;3;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Listed below are the parameters for the crosshair for those who want to manually set it up.

Outlines: On

Show Inner Lines: On

Center Dot: Off

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outline Opacity: A setting between 0.5 and 1 is recommended. The exact number depends upon the preferance of the player.

Outline Thickness: 1

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 0

This is everything players need to know when it comes to getting the dot crosshair in Valorant.

