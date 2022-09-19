Riot Games to announce partnering teams for VCT 2023 next week

Valorant Champions 2022 has finally come to an end, with LOUD Esports, a gaming organization from Brazil, bagging the crown for this VCT season. This year's overall tournament season has been nothing short of stellar, with each and every participating team displaying impeccable skills and talent in every match of the tournament.

VCT 2023 is going to be somewhat different in comparison to what the community has seen so far. Riot Games will be introducing a franchise system of sorts for the upcoming season, with the company initially expected to reveal all participating teams over the course of the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament. The company, however, has recently announced that they will be revealing the names of the partnered teams in the coming week instead.

30 teams have been selected for VCT 2023

For VCT 2023, Riot Games has divided the globe into three specific regions, namely the Americas, Europe, and the Pacifics. 10 teams from each region will be selected for now, bringing the total number of partnered teams to 30.

These 30 teams will be participating in multiple region-based tournaments next year, and the season will conclude with Valorant Champions 2023. The tournament season is expected to kick off with a grand event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the 30 selected teams will face off against each other. The winning team, as mentioned by Riot Games in their press release, will secure an additional spot in the VCT 2023 Masters for their league.

The tournament mentioned above is expected to conclude in March, following which the regional Splits will begin. Winners of these Splits will make it to the VCT 2023 Masters. Other teams will still have a chance of making it to the final tournament by securing a spot through the Last Chance Qualifiers, which is scheduled for the month of July.

Overall, this league system for next year will have very limited spots, and it will be interesting to see which teams make the cut. Although 30 teams will be a part of the tournament season next year, more teams are expected to join in the coming years. The exact number hasn't been revealed just yet, but it will definitely be more than 30.

It's believed that over 150 teams applied to be a part of the VCT 2023 season from the Americas alone. The criteria based on which the teams are selected are unclear as well. The months of October 2022 up to February 2023 is being dubbed as an "off-season". During this time, teams will be allowed to hire new players or shuffle their rosters. With this new format, it's clear that some well-known teams might appear with a brand new roster. Recent reports have suggested that TSM might be looking to acquire the entire OpTic Gaming roster, but there hasn't been any new information about the status of the acquisition yet.

For now, Riot Games will be announcing the names of the partnered teams next week. So, it's safe to assume that talks with each and every team have concluded. By the looks of it, the upcoming season looks to be very interesting. For now, the list of participating teams and their rosters is the only thing that the community can look forward to.

