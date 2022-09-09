OpTic Valorant roster to be reportedly acquired entirely by TSM

American esports organization Team SoloMid (TSM) is looking to join the Valorant scene next year. When it comes to the global competitive esports scene, TSM is one of the main names that comes to everyone's minds. After witnessing major success in League of Legends, TSM will be looking to replicate their success in Riot's flagship tactical shooter and are considering a partnership with OpTic Gaming.

OpTic Gaming is one of the most dominant teams in the Valorant competitive scene, especially in the North American region. The team has seen a string of successes in the ongoing Champions 2022 tournament as well. OpTic has managed to make it to the Playoffs and will soon be facing Team Liquid. While their overall success in the ongoing tournament is yet to be seen, something major is on the cards for OpTic Gaming, come 2023.

TSM looking to acquire complete OpTic Gaming roster for the upcoming Valorant Franchise League

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, TSM have expressed their interest in acquiring the entire OpTic Gaming roster for the upcoming Valorant Franchise League. The tournament is scheduled to kick off in the month of February 2023, and will feature top teams from all over the globe.

However, there are a few hurdles that TSM will have to cross before they can go ahead and acquire the OpTic roster. While they'd be looking to acquire the entire roster, many players, including Jacob “yay” Whiteaker and Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen, have extensive contracts in place with OpTic and these aren’t expiring anytime soon. So if TSM is indeed looking to acquire the entire roster, they will have to opt for a buy-out, which could set them back a good amount of money.

While that comes as a setback, Victor "Victor" Wong and Austin "crashies" Roberts' contracts are set to expire during the course of the ongoing Valorant Championship 2022 tournament itself. It's currently unclear if the two professional players have come to a decision about their contract. OpTic is likely willing to retain these two players for now.

Everything's more or less up for speculation right now, however, the common belief is that the core OpTic team probably won't be together after the conclusion of the Champions 2022 tournament. Both teams have been in talks with Riot Games about securing a spot in the Valorant Franchise League in the North American region. However, the status of their application is currently unknown.

If TSM fails to acquire OpTic, then there is very little chance that the current OpTic roster will be seen in the Franchise League tournament. If TSM does indeed acquire the entire roster, they will have to spend a hefty fee on buy-outs. It's currently difficult to say how things will pan out for both teams in the coming days.

Riot Games will be announcing the participating teams before the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament concludes. The tournament is set to conclude on September 18, so fans can expect an announcement within the next few days.

