How to get Reyna flash crosshair in Valorant

Riot Games has come up with updates to the crosshair system in Valorant at regular intervals. Players can choose to go down the creative path or get a crosshair as simple as the dot reticule.

The game now has an immensely flexible crosshair design system that enables endless possibilities.

The developers make sure that users can enjoy the title without any interruptions by regularly patching out bugs via updates. Riot has certainly been making waves with the game's popularity due to this.

Adopting Reyna flash crosshair in Valorant

Reyna is Valorant's fourth Duelist and she has some of the most insane abilities in the game. The Agent has a powerful entry option in her Leer ability and can feast on an enemy after killing them, healing herself in the process.

Her Ultimate puts her in a frenzy mode which gives a huge buff to Reyna's already deadly skills. If gamers have impeccable aiming skills, she is one of the best choices in the Duelist class.

Valorant allows players to convert the crosshair they have designed into a single line of code that can be adopted and shared with others from the community.

The latest patch introduces users to some new features in the crosshair system. Riot has further updated the crosshair system and the fans have had quite a lot of fun and have come up with lots of amazing and unique crosshair designs ever since.

The title now features various in-game customization options, exhilarating modes of matchmaking, and a bunch of other quality-of-life improvements that Riot has provided that can be attributed to the title's success.

Valorant has a plethora of options when it comes to making a crosshair according to the gamer's preference. The community has come up with a new crosshair based on Reyna's Leer.

It's surely not a crosshair to use with her for competitive gaming but can be used for casual gaming sessions. Streaming with friends is recommended while using this crosshair.

The community has come up with some of the most eye-grabbing designs known to FPS players, from the Among Us crosshair to the Pokeball crosshair design. Valorant players can now borrow the Reyna Flash crosshair by copying the code below and importing it.

They can further modify this crosshair according to their preferences :

0;P;c;6;t;6;o;0.3;f;0;0t;1;0l;5;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;4;1o;5;1a;0.5;1m;0;1f;0

How to adopt crosshair code in-game

Users must copy the Reyna Flash crosshair code as the first step in adopting a new crosshair design. The next step is to navigate to the Crosshair tab in the game's settings. They are supposed to go to the Crosshair Profile tab from there.

Gamers must then paste the copied crosshair code by selecting "Import" from the Crosshair Profile tab. The precise in-game crosshair that looks like Reyna's Leer can be equipped once the aforementioned procedures have been followed.

Additionally, they will be free to customize the crosshair and emphasize their own playing style.

