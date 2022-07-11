5 Duelists to look out for at Valorant Champions Tour Masters Copenhagen

The best Valorant teams in the world are going to compete and need to bring their best to the table at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters Copenhagen to qualify for the world championship at Valorant Champions 2022 in Istanbul.

These sides taking part in the VCT Masters are looking to secure spots or get higher seed positions, and a good run in Denmark would make all the difference.

Naturally, the best teams competing in Copenhagen will have the best Duelists, and the playing field in this year's VCT Masters is stacked with players with immense talent, skill, and game sense.

Most potent Duelists to keep an eye out for during Valorant Champions Tour Masters 2022

5) OpTic Victor

When Victor "Victor" Wong gets in his stride, OpTic Gaming becomes practically impossible to stop. He is an American Valorant player who's a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro known for his time with Swole Patrol and eUnited.

The 25-years-old has bagged over $100,000 in prize money and mainly plays Neon, Jett, and KAY/O.

4) LOUD aspas

Erick "aspas" Santos has been performing consistently as a Duelist during all Stage Two Challengers. He's from Brazil, plays for LOUD, and has led in almost every major category across the group stage and the playoffs, from average combat score, K/D Ratio, and clutch percentage to average damage per round.

He puts up impressive performances with Jett, Raze, and Neon, so he's not a one-trick player.

3) KRU Keznit

Angelo "keznit" Mori is a 20-year-old currently playing for KRÜ Esports. He joined them in April 2021, moving out from Wygers, Argentina. The Chilean has won over $40,000 in prize money from Valorant tournaments and mainly plays Raze, KAY/O, and Jett.

Riot Games recently sanctioned him for discriminatory comments, but that's all in the past.

2) Fnatic Alfajer

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder is a player for Fnatic. The Turk has been integral to Fnatic's success in Stage 2 Challengers. He topped the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers leaderboard with a 176.5 Average Damage Per Round (ADR) and 271.6 Average Combat Score (ACS).

The 17-year-old's raw skills and firepower have helped take some pressure off Derke, turning Fnatic into a team to be reckoned with.

1) PRX f0rsakeN

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is a player for Paper Rex, and like many others on this list, he is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro. The Indonesian is the main Duelist for the Southeast Asian juggernaut.

Although the entire team is star-studded, f0rsaken has made a name for himself as a world-class fragger. He was initially a Jett main but has tried his hands at a few other Agents such as Chamber and Neon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

