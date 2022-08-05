How to install Valorant in 2022

Valorant has seen a steady rise in player base since its release in June 2020. These numbers are still rising in 2022 and slowly getting many players interested.

With a complex gameplay system and unique agents to pick from, Valorant players are always welcomed with something distinctive. Like most competitive shooter games, this title has a 5v5 Search and Destroy mode as well, which requires a lot of team coordination and skills.

While games like Counter-Strike Global Offensive, Team Fortress, and other shooter games are available on Steam, Valorant is not among them. To download the title, players have to get a separate client.

Riot Client is Riot Games' very own interface that allows players to download original games developed by them. The most popular titles developed by them are League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant.

Detailed guide to install Valorant in 2022

Downloading any game is a fairly easy task and it remains the same for Riot's very own tactical shooter. There are a few prerequisites that players have to follow before downloading:

Players must have approximately 26 GB of free storage on their system.

Must fulfill the minimum requirements necessary for downloading the game.

Have Secure Boot and TPM enabled on their system.

It should also be kept in mind that the game isn't available on platforms like MacOS, Xbox, and PlayStation. There is a mobile version coming for the shooter, but it won't have a crossplay feature.

Once all these conditions are satisfied, here are the steps to download the shooter game in 2022:

Step 1: Open Valorant's official website and click on the "Play Free" button on the top most section.

Step 2: After clicking on it, players will be asked to either create a Riot account or sign in into an existing one. If they already play League of Legends, they can use the existing account option to sign in.

Step 3: After successfully signing in, players will be given an option to download the game on their system. Clicking the download button will add an installer file that will install Riot Client along with Riot Vanguard anti-cheat.

Step 4: Open the new installer file and unpack the contents of the launcher. This process will download approximately 179 MB data and get everything started prepped.

Step 5: After the previous process is done, click on the Riot Client from the desktop and open it up. On doing so, players will be asked to login with their Riot ID and accept Riot Games' terms and conditions of service.

Step 6: With that process done, players will be presented with a download button that will simultaneously download and install the game.

Players will be able to dive straight into the tactical shooter, however, there might be a need to restart the user's PC. A restart is usually required if Riot Vanguard isn't initialized; however, it isn't required in most cases.

