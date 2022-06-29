How many gigabytes of space does Valorant take post Episode 5 Act 1?

Observing an increase in the file size of live-service games like Valorant is common in this era. This happens due to adding new content to these titles to keep them active and fresh all the time.

Compared to other major shooters in 2022, Valorant is known to take up very little disk space. However, this allocation of space is slowly increasing with each update.

Currently, the competitive shooter game takes up 25.6 gigabytes of space, including assets for the new map, Pearl.

Why Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 sizes up so much

When Valorant is initially downloaded through Riot Client, the game observes a massive increase in size. It happens due to the decompression of files after the initial download, which originally comes in a compressed format.

The question of why the title sizes up to 25.6 gigabytes has a valid answer. Games are technically an extensive program that uses many files to give users an audio and visual experience.

In this total 25.6-gigabyte file size, lots of components are included, like map, texture, player model, and more things that shape the game altogether.

If it is directly compared to other competitive titles, Valorant's size is still lower, thanks to its over-optimization.

What is new with Episode 5 Act 1?

The most highlighted addition to the game is the new map, Pearl, which is set underwater. It consists of a three-lane structured layout with no special interactive map feature.

The lack of special interactive features is what makes Pearl unique and fun to play as a competitive map. However, this addition also made Split leave the existing competitive map pool, keeping the seven map-only pool intact.

Apart from this, the title also brings a new weapon skin collection called Prelude to Chaos, including cosmetics for Vandal, Operator, Shorty, and Spectre.

Apart from weapon collection, Episode 5 Act 1 Dimension also brings a new Battlepass. This includes cosmetics for various weapons from three different collections, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards.

A new rank has also debuted with the latest update, called Ascendant, which will lie between Platinum and Diamond. Riot Games introduced it to streamline the ranked experience for every player and make rank disparity better.

All the above-mentioned additions were made to the title to make it fresher, and gamers got something new, as always.

