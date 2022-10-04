Valorant patch 5.07 server downtime (October 4): Maintenance schedule for all regions

Valorant servers all over the world will temporarily be going offline later today, on October 4, 2022, to make way for the upcoming 5.07 patch update.

Patch 5.07 of Valorant is expected to bring about several changes to the utilities of Agents like Reyna, Yoru, Skye, and KAY/O. Riot Games is also set to fix a few notorious bugs, particularly ones pertaining to Killjoy's Turret ability.

According to the official Valorant Server Status page, the Riot client will be offline during the following timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Following past trends, Valorant servers will be down for a couple of hours prior to the arrival of patch 5.07. Considering the nature of the update, players can surely expect a long wait time before the servers return after maintenance, and may even have to wait longer if the maintenance schedule does not go as planned.

Valorant patch 5.06 expected to bring massive changes for Reyna, Yoru, Skye, and KAY/O

Riot Games is expected to introduce several changes to the flash abilities of Reyna, Yoru, Skye and KAY/O. Reyna's Leer and Yoru's Blindside ability will receive minor buffs to strengthen their efficiency in 1v1 scenarios. Meanwhile, Skye's Guiding Light and KAY/O's Flash/Drive will be hit with a set of changes that will fine-tune the ability to suit the role of an Initiator.

According to the developers at Riot Games,

"These changes are intended to increase the total teamplay output of Skye and KAY/O when they coordinate plays with their teammates, and decrease some of their efficacy when played alone. We also hope to increase the reward for putting more time into mastering their flash abilities.

They further added,

We believe that Initiators should still be able to make solo plays, but they should ideally be weaker than their Duelist counterparts in these scenarios."

Listed below are all the in-game changes that were tested on the PBE server in its latest cycle, and will expectedly be shipped in-game with Valorant patch 5.07:

Skye

Guiding Light (E) flashbang scaling paradigm changed

The max flash duration of Skye's Guiding Light now scales from 1.25s to 2.25s over a .75s charge up after being cast

Guiding Light can no longer be shot and destroyed

New VFX, UI, and sounds added to communicate new gameplay intent

Unequip Delay out of Guiding Light increased from .75s to .85s

KAY/O

Underhand (right-click) flashbang max duration decreased from 2s to 1.25s

Overhand (left-click) flashbang max duration increased from 2s to 2.25s

Unequip Delay out of both flashes decreased from .6s to .85s

Reyna

Wind-up of nearsight effect increased from .6s to .4s

Range Restriction on Leer removed.

Nearsight unequip delay decreased from .7 to .5

Nearsight unequip delay set to “Instant”.

Duration decreased from 2.6s to 2.0s

Yoru

Blindside (Q) duration increased from 1.5s to 1.75s

3P visuals for flashed enemies and allies now render behind the player’s head the moment that the flash starts to fade. This should give a clearer indication if players are full flashed or if the flash has started to fade.

1P visuals when fully flashed now shrink overtime to give a better indication of when the full flash will end and the flash fading out will begin.

Increased the window for awarding assists on flashes, nearsights and concusses from 1 to 3 seconds after the debuff starts to fade.

Reduced the size of the hologram on the body marker that shows up when dead bodies are turned off.

A series of much-needed bug fixes and progression updates are also expected to be featured alongside the highly anticipated Agent changes in the upcoming patch 5.07. Players, however, will have to wait for the official Valorant patch notes from Riot to confirm the nature of the update.

