All Agent nerfs and buffs to expect in Valorant patch 5.07

Riot Games is expected to deploy a new patch for Valorant soon. Patch 5.07 will add much-needed fixes and improvements to the existing content. Some of the most substantial changes in the upcoming patch surround four Agents and their flashing abilities, which are about to influence the in-game meta for good.

Riot is yet to announce the official patch notes for the upcoming update. However, players had already caught a glimpse of it when PBE 5.07 was announced. The PBE, also known as the Public Beta Environment, allows the developers to test new changes within a small community before deploying those in the actual game.

Valorant's latest PBE phase hosted massive changes affecting the abilities of popular Agents like Skye, KAY/O, Reyna, and Yoru. While Skye and KAY/O's flashes are being nerfed, Reyna and Yoru will enjoy more powerful blinding abilities.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Agent buffs and nerfs in Valorant's patch 5.07

Skye and KAY/O are all set to receive changes for their ability to blind enemies in Valorant. These nerfs aren't essentially severe but will undermine their strength in one-versus-one situations. The developers wanted to reduce the efficacy of Skye and KAY/O as independent Agents over Duelists like Reyna and Yoru in Valorant.

Aside from Skye and KAY/O's nerfs, Yoru and Reyna will receive influential buffs for their Blindside and Leer, respectively, making them more capable of winning challenges independently.

All changes affecting Skye and KAY/O in Valorant's patch 5.07

Skye

Skye's Guiding Light will now have a reduced maximum flash duration. Enemies will no longer be able to shoot and destroy her hawk anymore. The unequip delay for her Guiding Light will be increased (this change wasn't tested in PBE).

Guiding Light (E)

Flashbang scaling paradigm changed

The max flash duration of Skye's Guiding Light now scales from 1.25s to 2.25s over a .75s charge up after being cast

Guiding Light can no longer be shot and destroyed

New VFX, UI, and sounds were added to communicate new gameplay intent

[Not in PBE] Unequip Delay out of Guiding Light increased .75s >>> .85s

KAY/O

KAY/O will be receiving a combination of buffs and nerfs, affecting his overhand and underhand flashbang usage. The unequip delay for his FLASH/DRIVE will be increased (this change wasn't tested in PBE).

FLASH/DRIVE (Q)

Underhand (right-click) flashbang max duration decreased 2s>>>1.25s

Overhand (left-click) flashbang max duration increased 2s>>>2.25s

[Not in PBE] Unequip Delay out of both flashes increased .6s >>> .85s

All changes affecting Reyna and Yoru in Valorant's patch 5.07

Reyna

The range restriction on Reyna's Leer will be removed. However, the duration of Leer will be decreased.

Leer (C)

Wind-up of nearsight effect increased .6s >>> .4s

Range Restriction on Leer removed

Nearsight unequip delay decreased: .7 >>> .5

Nearsight unequip delay set to “Instant”

Duration decreased 2.6s >>> 2.0s

Yoru

Yoru will enjoy an increased duration on his Blindside.

Blindside (Q)

Duration increased 1.5s >>>1.75s

Additional changes affecting flash visuals

Players will now be able to determine whether their enemies are fully or partially flashed. Assist windows for flash, concuss, and near-sight will be increased.

Flash Visual Updates

3P visuals for flashed enemies and allies now render behind the player’s head the moment that the flash starts to fade. This should give a clearer indication if players are full flashed or if the flash has started to fade.

1P visuals, when fully flashed, now shrink over time to give a better indication of when the full flash will end and the flash fading out will begin.

Increased the window for awarding assists on flashes, nearsights, and concusses from 1>>> 3 seconds after the debuff starts to fade.

The aforementioned Agent changes will promote a more balanced playstyle among duelists and initiators in Valorant and allow Agents to abide by their responsibilities.

