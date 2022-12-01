Valorant Night Market: 5 best weapon skins players can expect in Episode 5 Act 3

It has been over two years since the release of Valorant, and during this period, it has gone on to become one of the most popular FPS games. What makes the hero shooter a thrill is that players not only require insane aiming skills, but they also need to be smart with their decision-making.

One aspect of enjoying online multiplayer games is purchasing useful in-game items. Many games nowadays allow players to buy character skins, gun buddies, gun skins, and other interesting items to add to the overall appeal of gameplay. With Valorant, players come across some of the most amazing-looking skins in the first-person shooter (FPS) genre.

Players can either purchase skins through bundles when they are released or through their in-game stores. However, most Valorant players buy skins through the Night Market.

Best weapon skins from Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market: Xenohunter Knife, Origin Vandal, and more

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT https://t.co/PjZb6aKdzL

Valorant's Night Market is essentially a 'lucky draw'. Players are provided with six random skins, including either two Premium skins or one Premium skin with a Melee skin. The Melee skin could be from either the Select or Deluxe category. All these skins are offered at a discounted rate.

Valorant fans can also witness the different moods of their favorite streamers and content creators as they buy items from the Night Market.

Valorant recently announced the return of the Night Market, which will last from December 7 to January 4.

Listed below are the five best weapon skins players can acquire from the Night Market in Episode 5 Act 3. Keep in mind, the list is limited to one skin per weapon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5) Magepunk 2.0 Operator

The Magepunk 2.0 collection was released with update 3.10 on November 16, 2021. The collection featured skins for Sheriff, Operator, Guardian, Ares, and Melee.

The Operator in this collection costs 1775 VP (Valorant Points) without any discounts. The steampunk-themed skin comes in four variants, including green, pink, orange, and blue. However, unlike other skins, the variants here only change the color of the electric current within your skin.

The Magepunk 2.0 collection has one of the coolest-looking finishers in the game, which traps the enemy in a chamber hit with electricity.

4) Gaia's Vengeance Ghost

Gaia's Vengeance collection came out during patch 4.04 on March 1, 2022. The collection consisted of skins for Vandal, Marshal, Ghost, Guardian, and Melee.

The Ghost from the collection costs about 1775 VP without discounts. This skin has a 'nature' esthetic to it, with leaves growing out of guns. The skin line came in four variants – red, blue, green, and orange.

Gaia's Vengeance has arguably one of the best sound effects, which makes getting a kill with it that much more satisfying.

3) Reaver 2.0 Odin

The Reaver 2.0 was released during patch 5.03 in August 2022. The collection had skins for Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and Melee.

The Odin skin costs around 1775 VP without a discount. After the highly successful Reaver collection, the Reaver 2.0 collection was one of the most requested skins in Valorant. It came in four variants, including red, black, white, and the base purple.

The Odin in Reaver 2.0 has one of the slickest-looking reload animations in the entire game and is easily one of the best skins.

2) Origin Vandal

The Origin collection came out during patch 2.11 on June 10, 2021, and had skins for Frenzy, Bucky, Vandal, Operator, and Melee.

The Vandal from the collection was priced at 1775 VP without a discount. The Origin collection had a rather clean look to it, while the skin line came with four variants – the base black, green, red, and white.

Apart from its amazing sound effects, the Origin collection also has one of the most unique inspect animations wherein your gun floats between your character's hands.

1) Xenohunter Knife

The Xenohunter collection was released in patch 4.11 on June 8, 2022, and featured skins for Frenzy, Bucky, Phantom, Odin, and Melee.

The Xenohunter Knife was priced at around 3550 VP without any discount. The collection had a 1980-90s sci-fi action movie theme going for it. Unfortunately, this skin does not have variants for any weapons. The Xenohunter Knife also has some interesting bits of in-game animation.

Poll : 0 votes