Shortly after the release of the game, Valorant introduced skins for weapons and knives. As a result, the community now has access to incredible weapon bundles and the Battle Pass.

Valorant has consistently been pumping out spectacular knife skins. The community has been mesmerized by these skins, to say the least. The store refreshes every 24 hours and brings 4 new skins that the account has not purchased.

However, there are a few exclusive skins that are only available during their featured time on release and do not return to the store, making those extremely rare.

Here are Valorant`s 7 best weapon bundle knives so far.

Champions 2021 Karambit and 6 other Valorant`s most stunning weapon bundle knives

1) Valorant GO! Vol. 1 Knife

Valorant GO! Vol. 1 Knife (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant GO! Vol. 1 was a highly anticipated weapon bundle, more so because of the knife it included. The knife was made with Jett`s Ultimate ability in mind and catered mostly to Jett mains, although a lot of other players bought it as well. Most streamers and professional players still prefer this simple and classic knife skin.

The knife alone cost 3550 Valorant Points. People rushed to buy it after its release.

2) RGX 11Z Pro Firefly

RGX 11Z Pro Firefly (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Firefly is a more recently released knife skin. The knife happens to be the successor of other knife skins that were released under the same umbrella as the Butterfly knives. The RGX knife has multiple color accents and is a sleek knife. To top it all off, the knife has a stunning inspection animation that has taken the community's breath away, and it costs a whopping 4350 VP in the store.

3) Reaver 2.0 Karambit

Reaver 2.0 Karambit (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver 2.0 Bundle is one of the latest weapon bundles. The first Reaver Bundle was already a fan favorite that almost everyone loved and still loves to use. Using the popularity of the first Reaver Bundle, Valorant recently released the Reaver 2.0 Bundle, which introduced a masterpiece of a knife. For good reason, the Reaver Karambit knife drew the attention of the entire community for good reason. It costs a whopping 4350 VP in the store.

4) Champions 2021 Karambit

Champions 2021 Karambit (Image via Riot Games)

The Champions 2021 Bundle was an exclusive bundle that was released with the inception of the first Valorant Champion Tournament. It is one of the rarest bundles since it will not be returning to the store. The rarity of this knife makes it one of the best. Since it also happens to be a Karambit-styled knife, its popularity skyrocketed. Along with its style and beauty, the knife has a spectacular inspection animation.

The Champions 2021 Karambit knife costs an unfathomable 5350 VP.

5) RGX 11z pro blade

RGX 11Z Pro Blade (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Blade is another spectacular knife that is shaped with a Katana in mind. The color accent and sleek build of this knife make it the best in its class. The knife has 3 other color variants and stunning animations. These animations show off the "folding" nature of the blade. The community embraced the introduction of this new design.

The RGX 11Z Pro Blade costs 4350 VP in the store.

6) Oni claw

Oni Claw (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni Collection has to be one of the most phenomenal collections ever released. This collection has had a separate place in the hearts of every player since it brought us the first-of-its-kind Oni Claw knife. It was made superbly well and the Oni aesthetic was evident in the knife. It is, to date, one of the most satisfying knives to swing around in Valorant.

The Oni Claw costs 3550 VP in the store.

7) Celestial fan

Celestial Fan (Image via Riot Games)

The Celestial Fan is one of the most unique knife skins to date. The unusual construction of this knife makes it a highly preferred knife by the Valorant community. The knife remains as an Ox Club in the hand, but upon using the inspection animation(if upgraded), the club turns into a fan. The animation is unmatched in this one. The sound matches the animation perfectly, making it one of the most satisfying animations as well.

The Celestial Fan costs 3550 VP in the store.

These are the 7 best knives from the weapon bundles released to date. The effort that Riot Games has put into making these cosmetics shows when the community extends their support and uses them. The symbiotic relationship between the developers and the community can be best seen in these situations, where the developers cater to the wishes of the community and the community equally shows their gratitude.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora