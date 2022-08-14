New Valorant professional team skins potentially confirmed

Valorant is poised to make quite a lot of changes to the competitive scene in 2023 with the launch of the franchising system. Riot Games has recently announced a new model for its premier tactical shooter.

In addition to this, there is some good news for the competitive scene as it looks like the title will get new team skins added to the in-game store shortly.

The local league and Valorant Champions Tour have so far been the foundations of the game's esports scene. With the franchising system, Riot is looking to further develop its competitive arena.

There are going to be many more tournaments during 2023 due to this, which could be a good thing for the Valorant esports scene.

Team skins launch with Valorant franchise model

According to sources, the team skins have all but been confirmed as part of a recent Riot partnership deal with the top Valorant teams. They are set to feature team skins that will have gun buddies and other customizable options.

It is to be seen what qualifies a team to get their skins featured in the game, but hopefully, those that will qualify for the Champions 2022 tournament in Istanbul will get their very own skin bundles featured in the store.

In addition to this news, sources cite that the esports team will get a share of the revenue generated by the sale of their skin bundles.

OpTic Gaming recently posted a skin bundle concept on their official Twitter page the other day. The org may have pitched its skinline as one of the concept bundles for Riot, which is what set this off.

This is quite similar to what Riot has done with the Champions 2021 skin bundle, with a fair portion of the revenue generated by the sale of the skin going to the Champions 2021 participants.

Riot will hopefully involve the teams when the devs design and launch their respective skin bundles.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Optic skin bundle is one of the first team skin bundles that comes into the game. The company will surely be one of the franchise teams when Riot launches the franchising system next year.

The sale of these skin bundles and individual skins is a key piece of the revenue model for the franchise league.

Riot will probably launch the skinlines with the official announcement, probably coming after October after the end of the Champions 2022.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports

valorantesports.com/2023-format-re… A new era of VALORANT Esports is coming in 2023. Today we want to share a preview of our vision for the future of competitive VALORANT. Watch out for more details and info later this year. A new era of VALORANT Esports is coming in 2023. Today we want to share a preview of our vision for the future of competitive VALORANT. Watch out for more details and info later this year. valorantesports.com/2023-format-re… https://t.co/Y4khgC6IU6

There is no official confirmation for the skin bundles or teams competing in the franchise tournaments. As 2023 approaches, Riot will release more information, and this will be an exciting year for Valorant and its fans.

