The Valorant community is not happy with the exclusive Champions 2021 Collection bundle

Riot has released the Valorant Champions 2021 Collection bundle to celebrate the first-ever Valorant Championship. Out of the ten thousand who participated in the Masters and the Challengers over the entire year, only six have qualified to duke it out at the tournament at the end of the year with an official bundle commemorating the event.

This year has seen a number of in-game skins and items in collaboration with other people or games. The recently concluded Arcane gave rise to the RiotX Arcane pass that brought a number of cosmetics to Valorant. Similarly, the Champions 2021 Collection bundle comes in tandem with the tournament.

Here's a look at how the community has responded to the skins now that it has been dropped in the official game.

The Valorant Champions 2021 bundle has been a mixed bag

The Valorant community was justifiably excited when the news of the exclusive bundle came in. The news followed the release of the official music video, Die For You by Grabbitz, and the music features prominently with the bundle.

The bundle consists of:

Vandal Skin

Melee Weapon - Karambit

Out of Greatness - Phoenix Card

Inspiration - Sage Card

Unbreakable - Brimstone Card

Champions Title

There have been a couple of issues that people have pointed out with the skin set. Besides it being rather pricey, another major concern with the skin has been with the finisher animation.

The finisher brings a black sphere with a VCT symbol inside. Once the player is inside the sphere while inspecting the gun, the sky turns red and Brimstone is shown in an Atlas pose, which is an easter egg from the music video.

The intimidating view of Brimstone carrying the weight on his shoulder shows up too slowly after one steps into the sphere. The round starts before it can happen in most cases, as mentioned in this Reddit post.

With many players eager to get their hands on the Vandal skin because of the animation, it is rather disappointing that the it is not working properly.

If players were to inspect the gun, a small clip of the VALORANT Champs anthem would begin to play. Besides the animation and music, the gun skin gets a dazzling gold effect with the 'CHAMPIONS' aura when the player has the highest number of kills in the game currently.

The release of another Karambit knife has also been warmly received. Being the second premium-tier Karambit knife, the animation is much more detailed and realistic this time around. The bundle also includes the option to buy individual skins separately.

It remains to be seen if Riot addresses this issue for a bundle that otherwise looks like an extremely well-crafted cosmetic set.

The Valorant Champions 2021 Collection Bundle will be available from November 24 to December 12 and will not return in the future to either the Valorant Store or the Night Market.

Edited by Atul S