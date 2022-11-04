Riot Games celebrates Indian culture with Valorant's latest Agent, Harbor

Riot Games recently hosted an experiential community event to celebrate the popular Indian Agent's addition to Valorant, Harbor aka Varun Batra. The event was held at the Famous Cine Building in Mahalakshmi, Mumbai. Packed with thrilling immersive experiences, it even included a real-life replica of Harbor's motorcycle from the Agent's official trailer.

The event was centered around the Indian Agent's release in Valorant and featured appearances from various well-known influencers such as Aaditya Sawant (aka Dynamo) and Ujjwal Chaurasia (aka Techno Gamerz).

The event showcased memorable moments and performances for the audience and was surely one of the best Valorant events to date.

Valorant experiential community event celebrated in Mumbai

Harbor is the first-ever Indian Agent to join the VALORANT Protocol. Riot Games took this opportunity to celebrate Varun Batra's release in the form of a major event in Mumbai. The latest Agent's inspiration includes the best of Indian cinema and music, with Riot Games interested in bringing Varun Batra closer to the Indian audience.

Taking a chance, Riot hosted its first physical community event in Mumbai on October 15 to welcome Harbor to Valorant. The emcees for the event included popular celebrities like Tanmay Bhat, Abish Mathew, and Ocean Sharma.

The audience was thrilled to see an exceptional and stunning cosplay of Harbor and his iconic motorcycle from the trailer. Among the guest appearances were well-known influencers such as Naman Mathur (aka MortaL), Tanmay Singh (aka Sc0ut), and Shagufta Iqbal (aka Xyaa), along with Valorant pro players like SkRossi, RakaZone Gaming, HydraFlick, and Antidote.

The event concluded with a wonderful and energetic performance from ARB4, Mangal Suvarnan, and Tienas, the musical team behind Harbor's theme song, RAJA.

Alongside this, Ashish Gupta, Marketing Lead of India and South Asia from Riot Games, spoke about the community's response to Harbor's release:

“We have been humbled by the love and passion Harbor has received so far! This is just the beginning. Our Indian fans and players can look forward to even more hyperlocal experiences in the future. We hope players enjoy the slate of unique digital content we have planned for the next few weeks that will share the warmth and beauty of Indian entertainment and culture to the world”

Gupta also mentioned how happy and proud the entire Riot Games team was after bringing Harbor to the world by stating:

“After many months of hard work, we are thrilled to finally introduce Harbor to the world! We’re humbled by the love and support we’ve received so far from the community in India and beyond. We’re sure Harbor is going to be a star both in and out of the game. We are also very excited to host our first Riot event in India and look forward to bringing more exciting activities and events to the country!”

To add to the entertainment, Riot Games even invited a few Valorant pro teams to the event. Players from Global Esports, Enigma, and VLT participated in an exhibition match with the influencers. The event was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for its excited audience. Riot Games also arranged a special presentation where Harbor's abilities and gameplay were demonstrated live for an audience of over 150 attendees.

