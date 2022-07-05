SkRossi Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant celebrated its second-anniversary last month. With over a million active daily players and a thriving community, it is safe to say that Riot Games has succeeded in what it set out to achieve.

Since its release two years back, Valorant has seen the rise of several talents who acquired fame as content creators or professional esports athletes. Among these talents, Ganesh ‘SkRossi’ Gangadhar is one of the most famous professional Valorant players on the Indian circuit. Rossi is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who has also represented India at an international level. Currently, he has turned his attention towards Valorant, becoming one of the premier players of Global Esports.

Everything to know about SkRossi and his Valorant settings

SkRossi is famous for his gameplay with Jett and has recently started playing with Chamber as his main Agent. SkRossi is one of the Indian players with the highest potential in the Indian and international scene of Valorant. He currently holds the record for the highest number of first bloods, and apart from playing in the competitive scene, Rossi also streams live on his YouTube channel where he currently has 125K subscribers.

He has won numerous titles for his team, Global Esports, playing as a duelist. He was also one of the original members of the team when Global Esports was founded. Mentioned below are the settings and equipment that SkRossi uses when streaming and in tournaments.

Skrossi’s Gear

Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE XL2740 240hz

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-A White

Mousepad: Zowie P-Sr Mousepad

Headset: LogitechG proX

Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3080

Skrossi in-game Mouse Settings

Mouse DPI: 800

In-game Sensitivity: 0.42

eDPI: 336

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Polling Rate: 1000

Skrossi’s Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Red

Center Dot: Off

Outlines: Off

Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

InnerLine Offset: 2

Outer Lines: Off

Skrossi Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: E

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use Ability 1: C

Use Ability 2: V

Use Ability 3: E

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Skrossi’s Video Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Graphics Settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Medium

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

His meteoric rise can be attributed to his playstyle and the skills he possesses. In addition, he also provides live coaching to his viewers to improve their performance on stream.

