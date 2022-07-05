SkRossi Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant celebrated its second-anniversary last month. With over a million active daily players and a thriving community, it is safe to say that Riot Games has succeeded in what it set out to achieve.
Since its release two years back, Valorant has seen the rise of several talents who acquired fame as content creators or professional esports athletes. Among these talents, Ganesh ‘SkRossi’ Gangadhar is one of the most famous professional Valorant players on the Indian circuit. Rossi is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who has also represented India at an international level. Currently, he has turned his attention towards Valorant, becoming one of the premier players of Global Esports.
Everything to know about SkRossi and his Valorant settings
SkRossi is famous for his gameplay with Jett and has recently started playing with Chamber as his main Agent. SkRossi is one of the Indian players with the highest potential in the Indian and international scene of Valorant. He currently holds the record for the highest number of first bloods, and apart from playing in the competitive scene, Rossi also streams live on his YouTube channel where he currently has 125K subscribers.
He has won numerous titles for his team, Global Esports, playing as a duelist. He was also one of the original members of the team when Global Esports was founded. Mentioned below are the settings and equipment that SkRossi uses when streaming and in tournaments.
Skrossi’s Gear
Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE XL2740 240hz
Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite
Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-A White
Mousepad: Zowie P-Sr Mousepad
Headset: LogitechG proX
Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3080
Skrossi in-game Mouse Settings
Mouse DPI: 800
In-game Sensitivity: 0.42
eDPI: 336
Scoped Sensitivity: 1
Polling Rate: 1000
Skrossi’s Crosshair settings
Crosshair Color: Red
Center Dot: Off
Outlines: Off
Inner Lines: On
Inner Line Opacity: 1
Inner Line Length: 3
Inner Line Thickness: 2
InnerLine Offset: 2
Outer Lines: Off
Skrossi Keybinds
Walk: L-Shift
Crouch: L-Ctrl
Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
Use Object: E
Primary Weapon: 1
Secondary Weapon: 2
Melee Weapon: 3
Equip Spike: 4
Use Ability 1: C
Use Ability 2: V
Use Ability 3: E
Use Ultimate Ability: X
Skrossi’s Video Settings
Display: Fullscreen
Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
Graphics Settings
Multithreaded Rendering: On
Material Quality: Low
Texture Quality: Low
Detail Quality: Low
UI Quality: Medium
Vignette: Off
VSync: Off
Anti-Aliasing: None
Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
Improve Clarity: On
Bloom: Off
Distortion: Off
Cast Shadows: Off
His meteoric rise can be attributed to his playstyle and the skills he possesses. In addition, he also provides live coaching to his viewers to improve their performance on stream.