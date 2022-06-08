Global Esports' SkRossi becomes the first Valorant professional in the world to cross 1K First Bloods across all major competitions

Global Esports' Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar made history by becoming the first-ever Valorant professional player in the world to cross 1K First Bloods in competitive Valorant esports. The Indian star has overtaken some world-known superstars like Tyson "Tenz" Ngo, Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk, and Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev to achieve this feat.

SkRossi added this new feather to his crown on the night of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Grand Final. His team, Global Esports, was crowned champion of the South Asian region by defeating Enigma Gaming and is now ready to represent the region in the upcoming VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

Rawfiul and Deathmaker are the other two Indian Valorant professionals alongside SkRossi who are in the top 10

SkRossi is one of the best players from the South Asian region. He has been a part of Global Esports' Valorant roster since October 2020. The team has achieved a lot in the past two years and has represented the region several times on the international stage. Global Esports is the only team from the South Asian region to participate in all three VCT events (three VCT events in which South Asia has a slot in it) so far.

SkRossi has been one of the key factors in Global Esports' success over the last two years. In their first outing in the VCT 2021 APAC LCQ, they defeated South Korea's Damwon Gaming KIA and showed the world what South Asia has to offer on the international circuit. SkRossi single-handedly destroyed his opponents with his impeccable Operator skills and aggressive playstyle. His performances have caught the eye of many international audiences as well.

SkRossi recently achieved a new feat by crossing 1k First Bloods in competitive games. He became the first professional player in the world to achieve this unique feat in Valorant esports. He left superstars like Sentinels' Tenz and 100 Thieves' Asuna behind to achieve this feat.

SkRossi has played a total of 4247 rounds in all major events. He has 4036 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 1.32. Out of these 4036 kills, 1021 were the first kills of the round. No other player in the world has managed to cross 1k First Bloods. Sentinels' Tenz is in second position with 938 First Bloods. Here are the top five players in the world with the most First Bloods:

SkRossi (1021) TenZ (938) ScrewFace (887) Asuna (885) mina (878)

Enigma Gaming's Rawfiul (843) and Velocity Gaming's Deathmaker (818) are the other two Valorant players from India who are in 6th and 10th positions, respectively. Paper Rex's f0rsakeN (837) and Fnatic's Derke (829) are also in the top 10.

