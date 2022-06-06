Valorant AMD Skyesports Champions Series Playoffs Day 6 results: Global Esports takes it all after defeating Enigma Gaming in the Grand Finals

The AMD Skyesports Champions Series finally met its end as professional Valorant teams Global Esports and Enigma faced each other in the Grand Finals of the tournament. Both having qualified for VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) APAC Stage 2, in the finals, they fought for better seeds in the regional circuit; these seeds are slightly useful to some extent.

However, the journey to the top wasn’t so easy as they both had to play against each other in a best-of-five map rule. Both teams are highly skilled and have dedicatedly displayed their skills in the final showdown, and this article will inform the readers about the things that happened, leading to the conclusion of the event in detail.

Global Esports wins AMD Skyesports Champions Series Valorant Grand-Finals after defeating Enigma Gaming

Like every other Valorant tournament, the finals were always hosted in a best-out-of-five format as both sides got a fair chance to display their finesse through various maps.

In the Grand Finals of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series, both contenders ended up picking Ascent as the first map, Split as second, followed by Haven, Fracture, and Bind.

On the first map, Enigma Gaming saw a slow start in the first half, with Global Esports managing to score 8-4 against them. Soon, Global Esports reached the match point with a score of 5-12, and it seemed that the winners of the first map were decided. However, Enigma Gaming, against all odds, pushed hard and caught up with Global Esports to defeat them with a score of 14-12.

After facing a heartbreaking defeat on the first map, Global Esports was going to put on a vicious performance in Split’s first half, getting a score of 9-3. During the second half of this map, Enigma Gaming wasn’t able to come back like last time and lost the map with a score of 6-13. The overall score was now 1-1 for both Enigma Gaming and Global Esports during the competitive Valorant match.

Things started to heat up on the third map, as both held a knife to each other’s neck with a score of 6-6 in the first half. However, Enigma seemed dead set on winning and ended up doing so with an eventual scoreline of 13-11 on Haven.

Being at a disadvantage, Global Esports had to win the fourth map to continue to strive and win the competition. Which they eventually did on Fracture with a scoreline of 8-13 and therefore equalizing the overall score yet again.

Bind was the final deciding factor for both teams, with no one willing to give up without a fight. Both the teams fought valiantly in the first half of the match, and Global Esports and Enigma Gaming kept the score at 7 and 5, respectively.

Eventually, even after trying really hard to win on the fifth map, Enigma Gaming lost against Global Esports with their heads held high and nothing to be ashamed of, with a map score of 9-13. As a result, Global Esports became the winners of the grand tournament after displaying a stellar performance.

