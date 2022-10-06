How is Global Esports' Valorant roster shaping up for VCT 2023 so far

Global Esports is the only Indian team selected as one of the partner teams for the Valorant 2023 tournament season. The team has been quite dominant within the country since it came into being and will now be looking to take its performance to the next level on a global stage.

While the team has a full roster, they've mentioned they would be looking to put together a 10-man squad for the upcoming tournament season. All ten individuals haven't been announced yet, so there's a high chance that Global Esports is negotiating with other Valorant professionals.

Having said that, here's what GE's roster looks like now.

Who are currently a part of the Global Esports Valorant roster?

As mentioned above, Global Esports' overall roster hasn't changed. However, the team did acquire one player from XSET, Jordan "AYRIN" He. AYRIN will be seen in Global Esports colors in the upcoming Valorant 2023 tournament season and will take the mantle of the in-game lead.

Other than AYRIN, here are the rest of the players on the team:

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Abhirup "LightningFast" Choudhury

Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli

As mentioned above, AYRIN will be GE's in-game lead, while HellrangeR will take up the mantle of the captain of the team. This is all the information available about the team's roster. Since the transfer season extends until February next year, many more exciting names might be joining GE's roster.

Moreover, the entire team will have to relocate to Seoul, Korea, to their brand new BootCamp, where the team will practice and play with each other. GE will select only five out of the ten members to play in the Valorant 2023 tournament season.

Although Global Esports has a good amount of fan following within the country, being selected as a partner for the brand-new tournament season will bring more exposure to the team and the region.

Valorant, as a game, has a huge fan base in India itself, and it is only natural that Riot Games will select a team from this region to be a part of the brand-new tournament season. Global Esports might be why more Indian teams will get a shot at participating in top-tier tournaments in the coming days.

The upcoming Valorant tournament season is all set to kick off with a grand tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in February. This tournament will see all 30 teams go head-to-head against each other. The winners of this tournament will be able to bag their region an additional spot in the VCT Masters 2023.

Thanks to the tournament's new format, many rosters have been shuffled. Many prominent teams have disbanded since not being selected for the tournament, and many smaller teams have managed to acquire popular players worldwide. It will be fascinating to see how everything comes together once the tournament season starts.

