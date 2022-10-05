Global Esports hints former XSET player as first signing for VCT Pacific League

Global Esports, India's sole representative in the VCT International Leagues, has reportedly made a player acquisition that is sure to shock Valorant enthusiasts all over the world.

Jordan "AYRIN" He, a former player for the North American organization XSET, is expected to be Global Esports' first signing for the upcoming VCT season. Global Esports teased the move in a recent tweet where they confirmed the signing of an "import" to be their "Player 1".

By signing an esports veteran like AYRIN, Global Esports has commenced the process of building a squad for the VCT Pacific League 2023. Both Global Esports and AYRIN are expected to announce the transfer in the coming days.

Global Esports @GlobalEsportsIn



It’s time for the GE Family to grow a little bigger. Some may call him an “import” for Pacific region, we call him, Player 1.



#GlobalEsports #VALORANT #VCT

Global Esports released a video earlier today to announce their newest signing. The video, however, did not reveal the name or image of the new player, leaving fans guessing.

This suspenseful announcement trailer began with a cinematic video, followed by a compilation of in-game clips with all the identifiable details blurred out. Although Global Esports didn't disclose the name of their new signing, the clips made it evident that the player in question was XSET's former in-game leader (IGL) AYRIN.

The clips featured in the trailer were taken from XSET's matches against teams like XERXIA and Knights, as confirmed by Sportskeeda as well as various members of the community. Additionally, various XSET members reacted to Global Esports' tweet, hinting AYRIN's arrival.

zekken @zekkenVAL someone wake up @AYRINval and tell him to retweet his announcement video someone wake up @AYRINval and tell him to retweet his announcement video

Earlier on September 28, 2022, Global Esports announced their intentions to build a roster of 10 players, which will include their existing players and new additions. This 10-man team is expected to train at the organization's bootcamp in Seoul, South Korea, after which a roster of 6 players will be finalized.

Global Esports currently fields a roster of 6 Indian Valorant players. After AYRIN's move is finalized, the organization's roster for VCT 2023 will be as such:

Ganesh " SkRossi " Gangadhar

" Gangadhar Bhavin " HellrangeR " Kotwani

" Kotwani Akshay " KappA " Sinkar

" Sinkar Jayanth " skillZ " Ramesh

" Ramesh Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Pranav " Kohliii " Kohli

" Kohli Jordan "AYRIN" He

Who is AYRIN?

AYRIN is a former professional CrossFire player who started his esports career at the age of 16. After an illustrous career in esports, he made the switch to Valorant. He spent the last two years competing for XSET in the North American circuit of Valorant Champions Tour.

AYRIN was a key member of the XSET roster that won the VCT 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers. He also represented the team at the last two international VCT events - the Masters: Copenhagen and Champions 2022: Istanbul.

The 26-year-old player is a versatile talent who is known to play a variety of in-game roles in Valorant. Although seen playing Controller and Sentinel roles in recent tournaments, AYRIN is a potent Duelist known for his performance as Raze.

AYRIN's potential acquisition is just the first step in Global Esports' efforts to build a world-class roster. Fans of Indian Valorant can expect the organization to make more additions in the near future to compete at the same level as their competition in the VCT Pacific League.

