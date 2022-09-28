Global Esports to create a 10-player Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023 kickoff tournament

Global Esports, one of the VCT Pacific League partners, has reportedly made a quirky but sustainable decision for its Valorant roster. The Rushindra Sinha-led organization is all set to create a 10-player squad for VCT 2023, according to a recent announcement.

The squad will reportedly include players from different regions, and the selections will happen on a stringent basis.

Many Indian teams have already announced some interesting additions and deductions from their playing rosters amidst the ongoing player shuffle season. However, fans are excited to learn about Global Esports' plans, considering their stature and involvement with VCT 2023.

Global Esports announces their plans surrounding their Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

Global Esports @GlobalEsportsIn #ValorantSA #VALORANTChampions From being one of the oldest standing esports org in India to now becoming the youngest, in this super exclusive group of 30 teams worldwide! #GEFighting From being one of the oldest standing esports org in India to now becoming the youngest, in this super exclusive group of 30 teams worldwide! #GEFighting #ValorantSA #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/B5Qiysoy0K

Global Esports (GE) is the only Indian team selected for the VCT 2023 partnership program. The popular esports organization is yet to announce its roster composition ahead of VCT 2023. To satisfy some of the fan anticipation, Vatsal Uniyal, the esports lead for GE, revealed a few pointers.

Uniyal stated that Global Esports is planning to create a 10-player Valorant squad and the names of the participating players will be revealed soon. It will be a mixture of existing GE players and new players.

The selected players in the squad will practice together in GE's new bootcamp located in South Korea. As Uniyal mentions, only the top six players from the aforementioned squad will make it to the playing roster who will compete in VCT 2023's kickoff tournament starting February 2023.

Riot Games quoted a number of terms for their VCT partners to follow, one of which restricted the maximum Valorant roster size to 10 members, including players and coaches.

The announcement video on Twitter briefly displays a footnote mentioning that the decision is subject to Riot's approval. Officials are possibly planning to execute the plan, but are yet to deal with Riot's roster-construction clauses.

Global Esports is known to take their sweet time while constructing a competitive roster. Uniyal described how the organization will evaluate Valorant players on many factors, and not just mechanical skills. He also acknowledged how South Asian Valorant teams feature a drastic skill gap over teams from other regions.

It seems like Global Esports is looking to overcome the disadvantages and build an able team capable enough to pose as a fierce competitor against the top teams in VCT 2023.

According to the VCT 2023 roster construction rules, all partnered teams are required to submit a roster draft of at least six members by October 15. Hence, fans may receive an update on Global Esports' roster in the next couple of weeks.

It is clear that the organization is dedicated to building the best possible squad and playing roster for VCT 2023.

