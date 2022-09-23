VCT 2023 roster construction rules: Pre-season and mid-season transfer window, minimum roster size, and more

With Riot Games announcing the teams that have been selected for 2023's VCT Partnership Program, partnered organizations are now subjected to a bunch of roster construction rules. Team representatives will have to keep in mind specific player transfer windows, age restrictions, roster size rules, and more.

The VCT 2023 season will begin with a kickoff tournament on February 14. The event will run for three weeks, pitting 30 partnered teams against one another. However, before the event begins, the team will have to submit the final roster to their respective league representatives, alongside all important information regarding work and travel permits.

Everything you need to know about the VCT 2023 roster construction rules

The recent announcement from Riot Games has caused many pro-athletes to switch to being restricted or unrestricted free agents and seek a position in a partnered team. Similarly, partnered organizations are looking for every opportunity to sign the best-performing players. The roster construction rules will play an important role in preventing confusion, player poaching, and other unfavorable situations.

Only two player transfer windows in VCT 2023

The pre-season transfer window will begin on September 26, 2022 and end on February 1, 2023. During this window, teams will be eligible to make changes to their roster involving players and coaches.

Teams are required to submit their initial roster details (including valid work and travel permits for each player and coach) by October 18, 2022 for a preliminary application/eligibility check. However, they will be able to carry on with transfers until the end of the pre-season window.

The mid-season transfer window will begin on March 6, 2022 and close on March 25, 2022, a day before the international league split begins. Teams will not be allowed to carry out transfers during the VCT 2023 season following the end of the mid-season transfer window.

The minimum roster size is six, including players and coaches

Teams should feature rosters with at least six members. There should be at least one coach or manager on the roster. The maximum roster size is ten. Teams can hire reserve players or coaches as part of the full roster. At no point during the VCT 23 season should the roster size fall short of the minimum size requirement or exceed the maximum size requirement.

Age restrictions

An individual must be above the age of 18 to participate as a team member in the league. They must be born on or before March 26, 2005.

However, players who participated in a Challengers main event in any VCT League in 2022 and were born between March 26, 2005 and March 26, 2006, are eligible to participate if a parent or legal guardian accepts all rules and policies on their behalf.

Teams must arrive at their Hub City before the international league split commences

Eligible teams should arrive and settle in the Hub City they quote by March 19, 2023. Moreover, all members of the team must be provided with appropriate housing (as negotiated) and training facilities. The team representative must submit proof of eligibility to work in their Hub City for each member and head coach before March 26, 2023.

VCT 2023 season end date

The upcoming season ends on September 11, 2023. Every Esports Service Agreement (including multi-season agreements involving a player) must end on the last day of the season. This will allow players to freely make a move during the off-season or pre-season.

