VCT 2023: All franchise teams confirmed from APAC region

Riot Games announced the final names for 2023's Valorant (VCT) partnership program today. These teams will clash against one another in an introductory tournament in February next year, followed by an international split and a Masters. They will continue to enjoy all the partner privileges throughout 2023 and beyond.

The partnership program is endorsing three major regions, namely the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Riot chose 10 teams from each of these regions, resulting in 30 names, which are both popular and influential.

Like the other two regions, the VCT Pacific League (APAC) will host 10 organizations belonging to a plethora of regions in the Asia-Pacific like Japan, India, South Korea, and more. This article will reveal all the confirmed franchisees from the APAC region for the upcoming VCT 2023 partnership program.

A complete list of APAC teams selected for the VCT 2023 partnership program

Riot's latest announcement has broken a few hearts, but also made many fans happy for their favorite teams. The company made different statements regarding their choice of teams from each region. The statement for Pacific read:

"Each of these teams features strong leadership who instilled confidence they could both field championship-caliber teams by drawing on the best talent from every corner of the territory and elevate the VCT Pacific ecosystem with strong financial backing and robust commercial expansion."

The APAC list involves some of the biggest names in the Pacific region, including the following:

Detonation Gaming (Japan) T1 (South Korea) Team Secret (Philipines) Rex Regum Qeon Global Esports (India) Zeta Division (Japan) Gen.G (South Korea) DRX (South Korea) Paper Rex (Singapore) Talon Esports (Thailand)

All these teams will participate in the international league as part of VCT 2023. They will be working closely with Riot Games to improve the overall quality and experience surrounding Valorant esports.

Each player belonging to a partnered team will also receive a stipend from Riot Games for participating in the program. The aforementioned teams will be guaranteed a spot in the Pacific League.

Speaking of the partnership program, Riot announced:

"At this level, we’ll incorporate a long-term partnership model with a select number of teams in each league (ensuring representation of all regions). This will secure a foundation for long-term planning, deep investment in the ecosystem, and more engaging celebrations of fandom."

The list of partnered teams for the Pacific League will increase to 14 by 2027, according to the format announced by Riot Games earlier.

However, new teams qualifying for the program through Ascension tournaments will remain in the program for two years, unlike the original ten names who get to stay for a longer unannounced term.

