All Rank Rating (RR) changes in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1

Episode 6 for Valorant kicked off on a high note as players were ever so excited to lay their hands on a brand new map called the Lotus, along with several other entities that have made their way to the title. Riot Games have also introduced new rules and updated the competitive game mode structure with the patch.

The Rank Rating (RR) is a score that displays a player's competitive rank in Valorant. It can be affected by various factors that can either help a player gain or lose more RR. It usually depends on an individual's performance in a competitive match.

How will the rank reset work in Valorant Episode 6?

Players who regularly indulge themselves in Valorant's competitive mode will be aware of the rank reset phenomenon. A new Episode resets one’s rank as they must complete their placement matches before re-acquiring their rank.

Riot expects players to get placed in a lower division than their previously achieved rank as it makes the climb more exciting.

Ranked rating based on wins and losses

The official patch notes for Episode 6 have mentioned that Ranked Rating gains/losses will depend slightly more on the wins or losses of a player, and a little less on the round differential of a match.

Riot mentioned that previously, players experienced huge RR gains or losses from match-to-match when the rating worked on round differential. This change will reduce the large swings in Ranked Rating gains/losses.

Converging ranked rating with MMR

Riot Games is taking the next step for RR gains in Episode 6. One will have their ranked rating gains more dependent on individual performance. This will help players close the gap between their rank and MMR in case they have a huge one.

Riot noted that many Valorant players delivered feedback regarding harsh punishments in a bad game when attempting to climb the ranks. On the other hand, many felt that the reward for a good competitive match was not good enough.

This system will ensure that if a player's rank is below their MMR, they will be rewarded in higher RR for a good game. In the same way, if a player's rank rating is higher than their MMR, their punishment will not be as harsh on losing a game with a good performance.

MMR and placements in Episode 6 Act 1

As players leap into Episode 6, they must also be aware of how placements can affect their MMR. Senior Competitive Designer for Valorant has explained how MMR and placements are related. Throwing or poorly playing placements will lower a player's MMR, eventually leading to lower RR gains.

This can significantly deteriorate one's leaderboard statistics too as one will have to win all the MMR back.

It is yet to be seen how these little tweaks will roll out for most Valorant players in Episode 6 Act 1. The system tries to ensure that the competitive space for the title is fair and balanced for all players. Small changes like helping players close the gaps between their RR and MMR can vastly help one in climbing ranks and matchmaking in better lobbies.

