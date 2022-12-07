Swiftplay is the latest game mode wherein teams will play a normal match of Valorant. However, it will be very short and both teams will get a streamlined economy. The first team to win five rounds wins the match.

This game mode helps players get the game's experience in a very small amount of time and also feels very casual. The duration for these matches is around 15 minutes and is said to be in the game until January 10, as it is still in the Beta phase.

Reddit user u/spoinkk expressed how he won't have to play Replication anymore, indicating how players won't feel as restricted when it comes to game mode choices.

Valorant community shares a positive opinion on Swiftplay Beta game mode

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games in recent times. It focuses a lot on team play as players have to create strategies with each other to win rounds. They require one to be good at their gunplay and their ability usage.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT More games. Less time. What more could you want? Swiftplay Beta is live now—give it a shot and let us know what you think. More games. Less time. What more could you want? Swiftplay Beta is live now—give it a shot and let us know what you think. https://t.co/MWJYfpXGCy

No matter how good the game is, there will always come a time when the community ends up getting bored with it. This is where the extra game modes come into the picture.

This can help make the game feel fresh and give the players a chance to relax and have a fun time. Valorant has added quite a few game modes in the past like Spike Rush, Deathmatch, Replication, Escalation, Snowball fight, and also Unrated.

QuarterJade @QuarterJade SWIFTPLAY IS THE GREATEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO VALORANT 🥹 SWIFTPLAY IS THE GREATEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO VALORANT 🥹

OTV content creator QuarterJade stated how Swiftplay is the greatest thing to ever happen to Valorant. Through this tweet, it can be seen how Valorant is required to give something new to its player base.

The current Act has only added a few things to the game, including the latest Controller Agent 'Harbor,' who has been more of a 'hit-or-miss.' Additionally, the latest patch 5.12 has rattled the community with the number of changes it is bringing to the Agents.

NRG content creator Flexinja talks about how the newest game mode, Swiftplay, is better for a warm-up than a standard Deathmatch. Players have had several complaints regarding the Deathmatch mode in the past and how it ends up feeling more frustrating rather than helping them warm up.

The developers later addressed this and made a few changes to the mode to make it feel better, but players still find it difficult to play for the most part.

bron / staticlines 🐀 @cooshietv swiftplay on valorant is cute swiftplay on valorant is cute

Twitter user @cooshietv expresses how Swiftplay is cute, indicating how the duration of this new game mode makes it a short and sweet experience for all players alike.

Reddit user u/anime_lean says that the new game mode is like Christmas morning, indicating how excited fans are regarding the addition of the new game mode.

Swiftplay has stirred up players' urge to start playing Valorant again. So far, the community has responded very positively and one can only hope that the developers have more fun game modes in store in the future.

Poll : 0 votes