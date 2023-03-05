VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final highlights: Fnatic defeats LOUD to win the first tournament of 2023

VCT LOCK//IN, which started on February 13, 2023, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has finally ended. It was the biggest tournament in Valorant's three-year history, with all thirty partnered teams from the three International Leagues and two teams from China in attendance.

The 32 teams were divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega, that played in two uber-competitive single-elimination brackets upto the Grand Final on Saturday, March 4, 2023. One of the home teams, LOUD, made it to the finals from the Alpha bracket, while the EMEA 'super-team' Fnatic made it from the Omega bracket.

The showdown of VCT LOCK//IN was one to watch, with the match going all the way to the fifth map in a best-of-four series, and ending in Overtime, in favor of Fnatic. The match started with Fnatic taking the first two maps and then LOUD equalizing.

The final map was as dramatic as it could have been, with LOUD taking an 11-3 lead on Icebox before Fnatic reverse-sweep to take the match into overtime, closing the series 14-12. This was Fnatic's first international victory, and both teams have made their mark as forces to be reckoned with in the 2023 season of the VCT.

Fnatic took home their first trophy and $100,000 and confirmed an extra seat for EMEA at Valorant Masters Tokyo.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Grand Finals: Results and highlights

Here's what the map veto in the final match of the tournament looked like:

LOUD ban Haven

FNC ban Pearl

LOUD pick Ascent

FNC pick Fracture

LOUD pick Split

FNC pick Lotus

Icebox remains

The results for each of the maps in the VCT LOCK//IN Grand Finals were as follows:

Fnatic 3 - 2 LOUD

Ascent: 13-8

Fracture: 13-7

Split: 9-13

Lotus: 8-13

Icebox: 14-12

Highlights from the Grand Finals of VCT LOCK//IN

1) Boaster takes matters into his own hands on Ascent

The IGL of Fnatic came to the server meaning business for the day. He delivered a stand-out performance on all five maps starting right from the first, calling shots and hitting them.

2) The coordination of Fnatic was on-point throughout the series

Fnatic played the game to perfection in the final series of the tournament. Their communication and aim were both on point, leading to rounds like this, where they finished flawlessly, absolutely dominating their opponents.

3) Aspas arrives at the party on Split to give LOUD their first map

Aspas had an absolute banger tournament playing Jett. After a comparatively silent first and second map, he finally started coming to form in the third. This round is a perfect example of how dangerous he can be when hitting his shots and feeling confident.

4) LOUD's Less shuts down Fnatics killer start to Lotus

Less is often the unsung hero of the LOUD squad. He finished the final series on 98/78/27, playing Killjoy and Viper. The sheer confidence with which he takes the fight against the Chronicle of all people is a testament to the power of this man.

5) Fnatic's youngest player, Alfajer, gives Fnatic their 12th round on Icebox

Talking about the Fnatic squad without mentioning their youngest player would be unfair. Aflajer has permanently shifted to the Sentinel role for VCT LOCK//IN and has shone just as bright on it. His fantastic clutch gave Fnatic their 12th round in the finals after returning from a 3-11 deficit, which finally led them to victory.

The Grand Final of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 was a series to behold, with both teams performing stellarly. In the future, they will have targets on their backs as they fight it out in their respective International Leagues, which will kick off later this month.

