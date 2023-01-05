Boaster Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Like most games with a thriving esports scene, Valorant provides an excellent stage for players to showcase their talents and make a name for themselves. Multiple prestigious tournaments are hosted throughout the year, featuring some of the best professionals in the business.

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is among the best players in Valorant’s history. His ability to follow up with frags and take aggressive map control makes him a formidable foe. He displays consistent leadership skills and is an asset to any team.

Boaster's in-game settings and peripherals in Valorant play a key role in his exploits for Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is a British player born on May 25, 1995. He is the current In-Game Leader (IGL) for Fnatic.

Boaster was part of SUMN-FC, an organization-less European Valorant team. The roster later got signed by Fnatic, and the 27-year-old has been on the roster ever since. His contribution to Fnatic has been massive, as the team secured the first position at VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers.

High-stakes competitions require players to have a solid grasp of their game, as it can result in stability and consistency. This is why professionals prefer to keep specific peripherals and settings that can draw out their maximum efficiency.

The in-game settings and different peripherals that Boaster uses in his Valorant journey are listed below. Players can use them to experience the first-person shooter just like the Fnatic star.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.52

eDPI: 208

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 2

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 6

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Keyboard: Fnatic miniSTREAK

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro

With enough practice, players can achieve a similar Valorant playstyle to Boaster's using the Fnatic star's in-game settings.

