Boaster Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Like most games with a thriving esports scene, Valorant provides an excellent stage for players to showcase their talents and make a name for themselves. Multiple prestigious tournaments are hosted throughout the year, featuring some of the best professionals in the business.
Jake "Boaster" Howlett is among the best players in Valorant’s history. His ability to follow up with frags and take aggressive map control makes him a formidable foe. He displays consistent leadership skills and is an asset to any team.
Boaster's in-game settings and peripherals in Valorant play a key role in his exploits for Fnatic
Jake "Boaster" Howlett is a British player born on May 25, 1995. He is the current In-Game Leader (IGL) for Fnatic.
Boaster was part of SUMN-FC, an organization-less European Valorant team. The roster later got signed by Fnatic, and the 27-year-old has been on the roster ever since. His contribution to Fnatic has been massive, as the team secured the first position at VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers.
High-stakes competitions require players to have a solid grasp of their game, as it can result in stability and consistency. This is why professionals prefer to keep specific peripherals and settings that can draw out their maximum efficiency.
The in-game settings and different peripherals that Boaster uses in his Valorant journey are listed below. Players can use them to experience the first-person shooter just like the Fnatic star.
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.52
- eDPI: 208
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 2
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Keyboard: Fnatic miniSTREAK
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro
With enough practice, players can achieve a similar Valorant playstyle to Boaster's using the Fnatic star's in-game settings.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Valorant updates and more professional players' in-game settings.