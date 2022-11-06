sScary Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nutchaphon “sScary” Matarat is a professional Valorant player from Thailand who is currently signed under Bleed Esports. The Thai player has a reputation for being an excellent Controller in Riot Games' shooter title, and has been a consistent performer for his team. Prior to Bleed Esports, he played under the hat of XERXIA.

As the Valorant professional scene is marching towards a new dawn with the partnership program, fans have been curious about the organizations that failed to acquire a slot under franchising. Unfortunately, for teams like Bleed, the roster houses some excellent talent despite not securing a slot.

Valorant enthusiasts who are interested in taking a peek at sScary's in-game settings can go through the article.

Everything you need to know about sScary's in-game Valorant settings in 2022

Mentioned below are sScary's Valorant crosshair settings that fans can use. Along with that, some visual options and available PC specification details are also included for a more curious audience.

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.36

:0.36 Zoom Sensitivity :1.1

:1.1 eDPI : 288

: 288 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : White

: White Outlines : #FFFFFF

: #FFFFFF Outline Opacity : Off

: Off Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : On

: On Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : Off

: Off Inner Line Opacity : 0

: 0 Inner Line Length : 0

: 0 Inner Line Thickness : 0

: 0 Inner Line Offset : 0

: 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : C

: C Use/Equip Ability 2 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability : E

: E Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.1

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Letterbox

: Letterbox Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Frame Rate Limit: Unknown

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows : Off

: Off Gun Visuals: Unknown

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Logitech G Pro X Superlight

: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Headset : HyperX Cloud Alpha S

: HyperX Cloud Alpha S Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB

Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB Mousepad: Logitech G640

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

PC specifications

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Fans who are interested in replicating sScary's performance can try out the aforementioned settings in Valorant. With that being said, it is always recommended to keep some specific values tuned to your personal preferences.

