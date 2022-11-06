sScary Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nutchaphon “sScary” Matarat is a professional Valorant player from Thailand who is currently signed under Bleed Esports. The Thai player has a reputation for being an excellent Controller in Riot Games' shooter title, and has been a consistent performer for his team. Prior to Bleed Esports, he played under the hat of XERXIA.
As the Valorant professional scene is marching towards a new dawn with the partnership program, fans have been curious about the organizations that failed to acquire a slot under franchising. Unfortunately, for teams like Bleed, the roster houses some excellent talent despite not securing a slot.
Valorant enthusiasts who are interested in taking a peek at sScary's in-game settings can go through the article.
Everything you need to know about sScary's in-game Valorant settings in 2022
Mentioned below are sScary's Valorant crosshair settings that fans can use. Along with that, some visual options and available PC specification details are also included for a more curious audience.
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.36
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.1
- eDPI: 288
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: #FFFFFF
- Outline Opacity: Off
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 0
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 0
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: Unknown
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
- Gun Visuals: Unknown
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
PC specifications
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Fans who are interested in replicating sScary's performance can try out the aforementioned settings in Valorant. With that being said, it is always recommended to keep some specific values tuned to your personal preferences.