Former XERXIA player rejects 5 franchised offers to join Bleed eSports for VCT 2023

Bleed sPorts, a prominent name in the Asian-Pacific esports spectrum, has acquired a top-performing athlete, Nutchaphon "sScary" Matarat, for its upcoming VCT 2023 journey. Surprisingly, Matarat denied five offers from other partnered teams before finally joining the Singaporean organization, according to online sources.

sScary is known for being an impeccable support player and has garnered massive popularity for his role as a Controller in XERXIA Esports and X10 Esports. As a result, he was a talent that many APAC teams wanted to acquire and Bleed eSports has offered him a contract that he couldn't refuse.

Bleed eSports acquires sScary from XERXIA for its VCT 2023 roster

sScary is known for his incredible patience and ability to clutch impossible rounds with his utility usage skills. It wasn't surprising news when an informant claimed that he is now the highest-paid Valorant athlete in Asia. Rumors also suggested that Bleed paid an astounding amount to purchase him from XERXIA, supposedly one of the biggest buyouts in Valorant.

The rumors regarding the buyout crossing $1,000,000 were dismissed when Bleed clarified the situation. That said, sScary is still possibly the highest salaried player in Asia. The fact that he rejected five franchise offers have left many baffled and wondering how Bleed eSports managed to satiate his requirements.

Interestingly, Bleed eSports missed out on qualifying for Riot's partnership program, which is due to start in 2023. However, the organization has chosen to remain in the competition and fight through the common leagues.

Bleed recently won the first off-season VCT tournament in the Asia-Pacific region, the TEC Challenger Series 9, which featured powerful SA (South Asian) and SEA (Southeast Asian) teams. The team dominated almost all of its competitors in the entirety of the series, but sScary wasn't a part of that roster during the tournament.

Reportedly, the Singapore-based organization even tried to arrange a merger with Global Esports, a partnered esports organization from the VCT Pacific League. However, sources revealed that the VCT 2023 rule book prevented the merger from moving forward.

As of now, Bleed is gearing up to participate in the Challenger splits and Ascension tournaments next year. Its current roster features some of the finest talents from the APAC region. sScary's recent addition completes the team of five, which now consists of him, Derrick "Deryeon" Yee, Jorell "Retla" Teo, Ngô "crazyguy" Công Anh, and Tyler "juicy" James Aeria.

The first Challengers split of VCT 2023 will begin in January and end in March, hosting more than 20 regional leagues. Similarly, the second Challengers split will commence in March and end in May.

The Challengers Split 2 will be followed by three regional Ascension tournaments that will crown the best Challengers team from each region. The three Ascension winners (Americas, EMEA, and Pacific) in 2023 will be promoted to the international leagues for two years, starting 2024.

