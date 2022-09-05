"Most teams here are on the same level": XERXIA's sScary at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul 

One of the three APAC representatives competing in the VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul is XERXIA, a premier Valorant organization from Thailand.

Having competed in four international VCT events in the past, XERXIA is not new to the LAN experience. XERXIA was slotted into Group C of the tournament's Group Stage, alongside FunPlus Phoenix, KRU Esports and XSET. They opened up their Valorant Champions 2022 tally with a defeat to North American contenders, XSET.

XERXIA took on XSET in a fierce best-of-three encounter to progress further up the Group Stage bracket. After two close combats on Fracture (11-13) and Icebox (10-13), XERXIA fell to XSET, moving on to face KRU Esports in the Group C elimination matchup.

XERXIA sScary talks about team's performance in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage

In a conversation with Adarsh J Kumar of Sportskeeda Esports, one of XERXIA's players, Nutchaphon "sScary" Matarat, talked about the team's performance at the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. He also shared his thoughts on the future of Valorant esports, considering the developments the game can expect in the coming months.

Q: How do you think XERXIA performed today?

sScary: I'm just a little sad and unhappy with my performance. We were doing very well in the first map, but in the second one, we kind of made a few small mistakes. XSET played the way we expected them to play. But today, we just made some crucial mistakes, and that's why we lost.

Q: We saw a few unexpected picks today - foxz on Phoenix and Yoru, Crws on Omen, and Sushiboys on Sova. Was that just part of your gameplan for XSET, or can we expect more new Agent compositions from XERXIA at Champions?

sScary: We prepared like this for this tournament. But for now, we cannot share much. So just watch us play to find out.

Q: We haven’t seen XERXIA in action since Masters Copenhagen back in July. How have you been preparing for an event as big as Champions?

sScary: We didn't have much time to prepare before the Masters: Copenhagen. But for Champions, we had a lot more time, say a month, to prepare. So currently we are much more prepared when compared to us at Copenhagen.

Q: We’ve seen a couple of teams here at Champions play on Pearl already. What do you think about the map, and how prepared are you to play on the map in your upcoming matches?

sScary: We prepared a gameplan for Pearl, but so far, we haven't had the chance to play on the map.

Q: Valorant esports will shift towards a franchise league structure in 2023. What do you think about the new format?

sScary: I think the franchise leagues are a good opportunity for teams and players, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play in the league as well.

Q: Which team here at VCT Champions Istanbul are you looking forward to playing against the most?

sScary: We want to play Paper Rex in the Grand Finals.

Q: We’ve seen a lot of underdog teams make it to the top in several VCT Masters events before. How strong do you think Xerxia is, compared to the other teams, and what do you think are your chances of winning?

sScary: We scrimmed with a lot of teams here at Champions. It's like most teams here are on the same level, but it depends on the performance in the official match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman