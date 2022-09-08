BuZz Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a game where a player can utilize multiple strategies and abilities to win a game. There have been a lot of new faces and names that were able to surface through this game. Countless new streamers and content creators have also been able to shine for the same reason.

Yu “BuZz” Byung-Chul is a young player playing for DRX. He is a mere 19-year-old and has already started to compete for the youngest prodigies in Valorant. He plays the role of Sentinel for his team primarily.

Using the Agents Chamber and Killjoy as his mains, he has shown countless times his expertise and mechanical skills in Valorant. Now competing in multiple events, this young player, BuZz, has already started earning achievements for his belt.

Everything to know about BuZz`s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

BuZz started his professional career with Cloud9 Korea in 2020. He eventually left the team and hopped a few others before landing on DRX, his current team. He was in the Roster of Vision Strikers before DRX acquired the entire Roster. The few teams that BuZz played for are listed below:

Cloud9 Korea (2020)

BearClaw Gaming (2021)

Team MUYAHO (2021)

Rio Company (2021)

Vision Strikers (2021)

DRX (Present)

BuZz is an exceptional player, and combined with great settings and top-tier gear, he can become a terrifying force on any server. His mechanical prowess and in-depth understanding of the game show his determination and ability to persevere even against the greatest odds.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.57

eDPI: 228

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.7

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.845

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

PC Specifications

CPU: Unknown

GPU: Unknown

By applying BuZz`s in-game settings and configurations and putting in time and effort to learn Valorant thoroughly, players can aspire to reach the level of professional players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen