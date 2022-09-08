BuZz Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a game where a player can utilize multiple strategies and abilities to win a game. There have been a lot of new faces and names that were able to surface through this game. Countless new streamers and content creators have also been able to shine for the same reason.
Yu “BuZz” Byung-Chul is a young player playing for DRX. He is a mere 19-year-old and has already started to compete for the youngest prodigies in Valorant. He plays the role of Sentinel for his team primarily.
Using the Agents Chamber and Killjoy as his mains, he has shown countless times his expertise and mechanical skills in Valorant. Now competing in multiple events, this young player, BuZz, has already started earning achievements for his belt.
Everything to know about BuZz`s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
BuZz started his professional career with Cloud9 Korea in 2020. He eventually left the team and hopped a few others before landing on DRX, his current team. He was in the Roster of Vision Strikers before DRX acquired the entire Roster. The few teams that BuZz played for are listed below:
- Cloud9 Korea (2020)
- BearClaw Gaming (2021)
- Team MUYAHO (2021)
- Rio Company (2021)
- Vision Strikers (2021)
- DRX (Present)
BuZz is an exceptional player, and combined with great settings and top-tier gear, he can become a terrifying force on any server. His mechanical prowess and in-depth understanding of the game show his determination and ability to persevere even against the greatest odds.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.57
- eDPI: 228
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.7
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.845
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: Razer Blackshark V2 Pro
PC Specifications
- CPU: Unknown
- GPU: Unknown
By applying BuZz`s in-game settings and configurations and putting in time and effort to learn Valorant thoroughly, players can aspire to reach the level of professional players.