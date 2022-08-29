5 best Chamber players to look out for at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

The upcoming VCT Champions 2022 is certainly going to be an incredible show of skill, patience, and ingenuity when it comes to specific skill sets. Among the different Agents in VALORANT Protocol, Chamber is a distinct choice with a rather high skill cap. Being recognized as one of the best Chamber players in the world means being pixel-perfect with every shot.

Furthermore, Chamber`s abilities are heavily frag-oriented and allow the player to reposition quickly. His ability to remotely detect enemy movement on the map gives allies additional information on enemy rotations and potential site execution, making him a strong pick in the competitive scene. On that note, this article will discuss five of the best Chamber players at the upcoming VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

Here are the five most seasoned Chamber players sure to put on a show in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

5) Yay - OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming's Yay (Image via thespike.gg)

Jaccob “Yay” Whitaker is a 23-year-old player from the US, currently playing for OpTic Gaming. Yay is nothing short of a Valorant legend when it comes to Chamber gameplay, showing viewers the incredible potential of the Agent countless times at various events.

Yay had a surprising pick rate of 100% on Chamber in the past three months of the VCT 2022 circuit. Boasting an average win rate of 63.5% with Chamber, Yay is certainly a capable Chamber player. The number of crisp headshots and nearly impossible feats that he has achieved is no small task. Furthermore, Yay excels equally in both the Attack and Defense sides on all Valorant maps.

4) Jamppi - Team Liquid

Liquid's Jamppi (Image via thespike.gg)

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen is a 21-year-old player from Finland who is currently playing for Team Liquid. After recently picking up the mantle of Chamber, Jamppi has been shutting down teams consistently. He has single-handedly taken down scores of players with nothing but his ability to consistently hit headshots.

Jamppi had a pick rate of 68% on Chamber in the past three months at all VCT 2022 events. With a 68% win rate on Chamber, Jamppi has certainly paved the way for Team Liquid to potientally claim the world championship. Having such a high impact is no easy feat, but Jamppi does it with considerable finesse.

3) NagZet - KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports' NagZet (Image via thespike.gg)

Juan Pablo “NagZet” Lopez is a 21-year-old player from Chile who is currently playing for Team KRÜ Esports. The Argentinian team has gained many fans from around the world since the event started. In fact, they have been able to out-gun several talented rosters, with NagZet opening up rounds for his team.

NagZet had a pick rate of 94% on Chamber through the past three months in VCT 2022. Boasting a solid 69% win rate on Chamber, NagZet is more than capable of handling most duel situations. With a superior understanding of his surroundings, NagZet can turn unfavorable duels into his favor and force the enemy team's hand. To top it all off, he has great mechanical skills, making NagZet a major threat, if ignored.

2) Cryocells - XSET

XSET's Cryocells (Image via thespike.gg)

Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban is a 19-year-old player from the US and is currently playing for XSET. People who have witnessed his potential are forced to look beyond his young age and acknowledge his incredible talent at Valorant, solidifying his place in XSET with outstanding performances.

Cryocells had a pick rate of 71% on Chamber through the past three months in VCT 2022. With a 71% win rate on Chamber, Cryocells has definitely carved a spot for himself among the stars of Valorant. With an average of 50% and above win rate on most maps, Cryocells quickly became a force to be reckoned with.

1) Derke - Fnatic

Fnatic's Derke (Image via thespike.gg)

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev is a 19-year-old player from Finland who is currently playing for Fnatic. Competing for the crown of a young prodigy, Derke has blown the minds of viewers and players alike, leaving fans absolutely captivated by his playstyle.

Derke had a pick rate of 74% on Chamber in the last three months of VCT 2022. With a mind-boggling 75% win rate on Chamber, Derke is certainly on top when it comes to raw statistics, when compared to his fellow professional players. More than capable of holding down a site by himself, Derke has consistently showcased his incredible mechanical skill in the VCT 2022 circuit.

We found these professional players to be the five most deadly players to watch out for in the upcoming VCT 2022 Champions Istanbul games. From clean multi-kills with the Headhunter to hospital flicks, fans can definitely expect some high-skilled gunplay from these players. The highly anticipated tournament is expected to kick off on August 31 and can be watched live on Valorant's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

