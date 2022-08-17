Jamppi Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Hailing from Finland, Elias Olkkonen aka Jampii is a Valorant pro-athlete for Team Liquid, a popular esports organization catering to teams from multiple regions. Jampii joined Team Liquid's roster back in early 2021 and has been contributing to them ever since.
Team Liquid did not qualify for the Valorant Champions 2022 via circuit points. However, the team outperformed their opponents with sheer strategies in the erstwhile Last Chance Qualifier, securing a fascinating wild card entry to the ultimate global competition.
Jampii's performance throughout VCT 2022 was notable, securing high kills for his team and delivering according to his Agent's role. He joined Team Liquid as a Duelist main, serving as the entry fragger for his team.
While Jamppi does not main any Agent in particular, as can be deciphered from his extended match history, the 21-year-old chose to stick to Chamber the entirety of EMEA LCQ this year. His performance as the Sentinel for his team was spectacular.
All you need to know about Jamppi's settings preference in Valorant
Being a professional player for one of the best esports organizations, Jamppi has obviously garnered a lot of attention. He has extremely good aim and punishes every opponent who cannot counter his crosshair placement and strategic executions.
One of the reasons behind his impeccable aim could be his Valorant settings. Moreover, proper in-game settings can help with strategizing too.
Starting with mouse settings, here are Jamppi's in-game settings and preferences, according to the data provided by prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.42
- eDPI: 336
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: On
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Minimap settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.94
- Minimap Zoom: 0.594
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1440x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS ROG Strix XG258Q
- Mouse: VAXEE Outset AX
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset
Players seeking a rough idea can use the above reference to curate the best settings for Valorant on their PC.