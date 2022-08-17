Jamppi Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Hailing from Finland, Elias Olkkonen aka Jampii is a Valorant pro-athlete for Team Liquid, a popular esports organization catering to teams from multiple regions. Jampii joined Team Liquid's roster back in early 2021 and has been contributing to them ever since.

Team Liquid did not qualify for the Valorant Champions 2022 via circuit points. However, the team outperformed their opponents with sheer strategies in the erstwhile Last Chance Qualifier, securing a fascinating wild card entry to the ultimate global competition.

Jampii's performance throughout VCT 2022 was notable, securing high kills for his team and delivering according to his Agent's role. He joined Team Liquid as a Duelist main, serving as the entry fragger for his team.

While Jamppi does not main any Agent in particular, as can be deciphered from his extended match history, the 21-year-old chose to stick to Chamber the entirety of EMEA LCQ this year. His performance as the Sentinel for his team was spectacular.

All you need to know about Jamppi's settings preference in Valorant

Being a professional player for one of the best esports organizations, Jamppi has obviously garnered a lot of attention. He has extremely good aim and punishes every opponent who cannot counter his crosshair placement and strategic executions.

One of the reasons behind his impeccable aim could be his Valorant settings. Moreover, proper in-game settings can help with strategizing too.

Starting with mouse settings, here are Jamppi's in-game settings and preferences, according to the data provided by prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.42

eDPI: 336

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: On

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 6

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Minimap settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.94

Minimap Zoom: 0.594

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1440x1080

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS ROG Strix XG258Q

Mouse: VAXEE Outset AX

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset

Players seeking a rough idea can use the above reference to curate the best settings for Valorant on their PC.

