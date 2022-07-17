XSET Cryocells Valorant Settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

In the two years of Valorant's esports journey, several players from various parts of the world have etched their names in the game's history books. One such individual that the Valorant community enjoys watching is the 19-year-old American Duelist - Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban.

Cryocells' audacious plays on Agents like Jett and Chamber and his remarkable Operator skills make him one of the most fascinating players on the pro circuit.

Everything to know about XSET Cryocells' Valorant settings

In his two years of professional play, Cryocells has spent his time on various American rosters like Big Frames and SoaR before joining XSET in 2022. Since then, Cryocells has grown into one of North America's most menacing Duelists, taking his team to their first ever VCT event at the Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen.

Cryocells spent his initial Valorant career playing as Sova while occasionally picking up a Duelist. A game-changer in his performance was his role shift to Jett later in his career, helping him rise to the ranks as one of the most promising young talents in the world.

While putting in work is crucial for touching success, certain elements like the correct crosshair, sensitivity, and various in-game settings can go a long way in helping a player rise to the level they aspire to be.

In this article, readers can find the various in-game settings, keybinds, and controls that Cryocells uses in his career as one of the best Valorant players in the world.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.30

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.25

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: Mouse Wheel Down

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: F

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Q

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Med

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Mousepad: SWIPE SP-FROST

Keyboard: Gamesense Clutch

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3070

By adopting Cryocells' in-game settings and putting in the right amount of work, Valorant players can aim to work towards being the best version of themselves and hope to emulate Cryocells' level of success.

