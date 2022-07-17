XSET Cryocells Valorant Settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

In the two years of Valorant's esports journey, several players from various parts of the world have etched their names in the game's history books. One such individual that the Valorant community enjoys watching is the 19-year-old American Duelist - Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban.
Cryocells' audacious plays on Agents like Jett and Chamber and his remarkable Operator skills make him one of the most fascinating players on the pro circuit.
Everything to know about XSET Cryocells' Valorant settings
In his two years of professional play, Cryocells has spent his time on various American rosters like Big Frames and SoaR before joining XSET in 2022. Since then, Cryocells has grown into one of North America's most menacing Duelists, taking his team to their first ever VCT event at the Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen.
Cryocells spent his initial Valorant career playing as Sova while occasionally picking up a Duelist. A game-changer in his performance was his role shift to Jett later in his career, helping him rise to the ranks as one of the most promising young talents in the world.
While putting in work is crucial for touching success, certain elements like the correct crosshair, sensitivity, and various in-game settings can go a long way in helping a player rise to the level they aspire to be.
In this article, readers can find the various in-game settings, keybinds, and controls that Cryocells uses in his career as one of the best Valorant players in the world.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.30
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.25
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: Mouse Wheel Down
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: F
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Q
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Mousepad: SWIPE SP-FROST
- Keyboard: Gamesense Clutch
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3070
By adopting Cryocells' in-game settings and putting in the right amount of work, Valorant players can aim to work towards being the best version of themselves and hope to emulate Cryocells' level of success.