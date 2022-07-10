5 best Chamber players to look out for at VCT Masters: Copenhagen

The next VCT event for Valorant is set to take place in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event will begin in a few hours, where the participating teams will fight to earn the title of the top team in the world.

VCT Masters Copenhagen is scheduled to begin on July 10, starting with the group stage. The group stage itself is set to end on July 13, where four teams will be eliminated from the tournament as the rest of the teams will continue to climb the playoff bracket. The grand final will be held on July 24.

With Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik, the Valorant fanbase saw some insane Chamber plays from their favorite professional players. It is safe to say that the upcoming VCT Masters: Copenhagen will see its fair share of Chamber play.

This listicle will talk about the top five Chamber players to look out for at the VCT Masters: Copenhagen.

VCT Masters: Copenhagen - 5 Valorant Chamber players to look out for

Chamber has seen decent tournament plays since Riot added him to Valorant's agent roster. He is often picked for his ability to teleport and fabulous fragging potential; with two extra guns under his ability list, he is a force to be reckoned with.

Here are five Chamber players who could make remarkable plays in the upcoming VCT tournament.

5) Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Number of official games: 15 (286 rounds)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 248.9

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an Indonesian player currently playing for Paper Rex. He is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. f0rsakeN has always been an exceptional player on the PRX roster.

His game sense and aim can easily be said to be among the best amongst the Valorant professionals. His Chamber plays in the recent VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC match against ORD exhibited how well he can handle the Agent. He has proven to be an exceptional Chamber player before as well.

4) Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Number of official games: 32 (633 rounds)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 264.6

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul (born January 13, 2003) is a South Korean player who currently plays for DRX.

No matter the score, BuZz has always proved to be a valuable Chamber main to his team. Some fans also consider him to be the best Chamber player in the entire pro scene. In a recent tournament, BuZz displayed some incredible Chamber plays, and he will bring so much more to the table with this Agent in the upcoming VCT Masters.

3) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Number of official games: 34 (711 rounds)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 246.3

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban is an American player who currently plays for XSET.

Cryocells is an exceptional marksman with Chamber, and his ability to flick on enemy targets is inhumanely fast. He has proved to be a very worthy Chamber player since the agent was introduced. As a former Jett main, his ability to use the teleporting Agent is even maximized.

2) Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Number of official games: 17 (355 rounds)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 257.0

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish-Russian player who currently plays for Fnatic. He is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player.

Derke is a prodigious marksman with Chamber, and his play against ACE in the recent VCT EMEA is goated. His ability to handle the Agent is unique, and he has some exceptional mechanical skills. He is someone players would be keen to look at when the upcoming VCT Masters starts.

1) Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Number of official games: 55 (1157)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 249.4

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is an American player for OpTic Gaming. He is also a former CS:GO veteran.

yay is easily the top one to be on this list. He is a star for OpTic Gaming and has always been a phenomenal player for the team. OpTic's win in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík clearly shows how much yay has contributed with his god-like plays, which helped the team get the win. He is definitely one player to look out for in Valorant and also in the upcoming tournament.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far