How to unlock Valorant's upcoming agent Chamber in episode 3 act 3

Riot Games’ first-person hero shooter title Valorant has garnered a massive player base across the world since its debut last year. The game brilliantly balances tactical ability-based gameplay with skilled weapon-based gunplay to deliver a fair and easy to pick up and hard to master competitive experience.

The game has entered the third and final act of Episode 3: Reflection. However, the accompanying agent wasn’t released alongside the Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 update.

Chamber is the fourth Sentinel agent to join Valorant and the first since Killjoy in Episode 1 Act 2.

Take a look at how Chamber can be unlocked to be played in Valorant Episode 3 Act 3.

How to unlock and play Chamber in Valorant?

Chamber is the latest agent to join Valorant. He is the fourth Sentinel agent and the 18th Valorant Protocol agent in-game. A French royal, Chamber utilizes Radianite weapons and technology to gain the upper hand against his foes.

Chamber’s primary abilities are Trademark and Headhunter. He can place a trap that will countdown and detonate to destabilize a terrain when an enemy comes into its visual range. He is also equipped with a heavy pistol.

Rendezvous, his signature ability, lets Chamber teleport between two anchors, while his ultimate ability, the Tour de Force, summons a powerful custom sniper rifle that will kill any enemy with a direct shot.

Chamber can be unlocked by activating and completing tier 5 of his agent contract. Chamber’s agent contract is as follows,

Chapter 1

Tier 1 - One in The Chamber (Spray)

Tier 2 - Valorant Chamber (Player Card)

Tier 3 - Charmer (Player Title)

Tier 4 - Seeing Double (Spray)

Tier 5 - Chamber (Agent)

Chapter 2

Tier 6 - Call Me (Gun Buddy)

Tier 7 - Chamber (Spray)

Tier 8 - High Class (Player Title)

Tier 9 - Joint Venture (Player Card)

Tier 10 - Finesse Classic (Weapon Skin)

Chamber is all set to debut this Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with patch 3.10. The agent is already live on Valorant Public Beta Servers.

