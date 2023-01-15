Valorant guide: How to play Killjoy on Lotus

Valorant's new map Lotus came out on January 10 with the start of Episode 6 Act 1. It is a three-site map set in Omega Earth's India.

It is currently available to play in a Lotus-only Swiftplay Queue and is part of Unrated's random selection. The map is set to enter the competitive pool with the release of Patch 6.1. Lotus will most likely be seen for the first time in professional Valorant esports in the LOCK//IN Tournament in Sao Paulo to kickstart the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour.

Players have been trying out new playstyles and Agents on Lotus since it came out. Killjoy seems to be an excellent choice on the map, as she can hold down sites and watch flanks very efficiently. Additionally, her Ultimate can get tremendous value on both attack and defense in Valorant's new map.

This article guides how one can play Valorant's German Sentinel Agent Valorant's newest map.

Killjoy guide for Valorant's new map Lotus

Killjoy seems to be the best Sentinel in the game right now after the Chamber nerfs in Patch 5.12. She simply outclasses the other Agents in her class when it comes to anchoring plant sites. Her Ultimate is undeniably one of the best in the game, with adjustments in ability interactions.

As a Killjoy playing on Lotus, you will be expected to anchor a site on your own and stall enemy pushes, buying time for your teammates to rotate. You will also be expected to hold for flanks while attacking as your team attempts to take the site. The following sections will tell you how to play Killjoy on each site on Lotus.

A-Site

A-Site is probably Killoy's strongest spot on Lotus. Her Turret, Alarmbot and Nanowarms can get excellent value in gathering information and preventing enemies from flooding the site.

Turret position for A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Placing your Turret in this position will get the most value out of it. If you place it on top of the box, it will get early information but will easily be broken by the enemies. Instead, jump-peaking for early information and playing off the Turret once they are closer will get you more value.

Alarmbot and molly positions for A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Placing your Alarmbot and Nanoswarms like this is ideal for A-Site. If the enemy pushes out through A-Tree and gets caught by the Alarmbot, they can either go back, die in the mollies, or push you into playing from the back in a vulnerable state.

Retake Lockdown position for A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Site taking Lockdown position for A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

These are the best positions to place your Lockdown during retakes and site captures respectively. Both are relatively safe places and will push the enemies far enough behind for you and your team to fulfill your objective.

B-Site

When playing the German Valorant Agent on Lotus's B-site, you must be careful of the B-Main entrance and the A-Link entrance through the breakable wall.

Alarmbot and molly positions for B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Placing your Alarmbot on the A-Link side along with a Nanoswarm will detect and stall any pushes through A-main.

Turret position for B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

This turret spots people entering through B-main and the rotating doors on the C-side of the map.

Retake Lockdown position for B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Site taking Lockdown position for B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

These are the best ways to use your Lockdown during retakes and site-takes respectively, as they cannot be destroyed without using a combination of utilities or consuming another enemy ultimate such as Orbital Strike or Hunter's Fury.

C-Site

The C-Site has interesting elevations that you can use as Killjoy to set your utility up in a stealthy and effective way. The attack will most likely come in from C-Main, so it is the only entrance you need to concentrate on as long as your team is watching the other sites diligently.

Turret position for C-Site (Image via Riot Games)

This turret grants information quite early if anyone pushes into the site through C-Main.

Stealthy molly positions for C-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Alarmbot and molly positions for C-Site (Image via Riot Games)

This Alarmbot-Molly setup will do immense amounts of chip damage to enemies looking to advance through this lane.

Retake Lockdown position for C-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Retake Lockdown position for C-Site (Image via Riot Games)

These are the best retake ultimates for the C-site. While the first one is safer, it doesn't grant too much space. If you have teammates alive and can defend the ultimate, the second ultimate is the roundwinner.

Site taking Lockdown position for C-Site (Image via Riot Games)

This attacking ultimate on the C-Site pushes the defenders into their spawn or deep into the B-site. That said, it leaves a tiny gap in the corner of C-Halls. This can be easily cleared using the following simple molly lineup:

Molly lineup for clearig Lockdown corner. (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself against the wall as you enter the C-Site, aim in the corner's general direction, and throw the molly while aiming the crosshair as shown in the above image.

Holding flanks with the German Valorant Agent is the same as other maps. You place your Turret and Alarmbot in positions to catch enemy flankers and play off their contact to get kills.

Following this guide should get you started on playing arguably the best Sentinel on Valorant's newest map.

Poll : 0 votes