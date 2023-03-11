Valorant is one of Riot Games' biggest creations in the entire first-person shooter (FPS) genre. A recent tweet from @ValorLeaks suggests that the developers might be working to introduce Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 weapon bundle.

The credibility of such claims cannot be confirmed without official Valorant announcements. However, Riot Games has brought back some of the most successful bundles to cover the entire weapons collection. The latest example of this is the Oni 2.0 bundle, which is currently available in the store.

Let's take a closer look at the possibility of Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0's release in Valorant.

Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 reportedly in the works for Valorant

Riot Games is meticulous when it comes to introducing cosmetics and other playable content. The Episode 6 Act 2 update introduced a new Initiator Agent Gekko to Valorant’s roster, alongside a compelling Battlepass with three new skin lines.

The publisher gauges the community’s feedback and success on certain weapon bundles and brings them back as a second iteration. This allows the community to get their hands on their favorites while also acquiring new and unique items.

Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0

The original Gaia’s Vengeance came out in patch 4.04 and was available for a total bundle price of 7100 Valorant Points (VP). It was released under the Premium wing and is one of the most purchased skins in the game.

The publisher might be trying to appeal to the playerbase with its return, similar to the Oni 2.0 collection. The Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 bundle can potentially feature the weapons that were not present in the first iteration - Frenzy, Phantom, Bulldog, Operator, and Melee.

The possibility of a second bundle launching under Gaia’s Vengeance can be expected to arrive with a similar price tag, if not higher. However, the individual prices for each weapon cannot be accurately stated at this point.

A change in the color palette may also be introduced if Riot follows the trend that was implemented with Ion 2.0 bundle. The design elements and animations can be expected to remain the same. The final animation may differ if the developers get the green flag.

It is important to remember that Riot has not officially confirmed the development of Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 bundle. These are speculations that may or may not hold true for the upcoming collection. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

