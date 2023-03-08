Valorant Episode 6 Act 2: All weekly missions

Episode 6 Act 2 of Valorant has finally arrived, bringing forward a range of exciting changes for the game's worldwide audience.

Patch 6.04, which introduced the new Act, made its way into the game on March 7, 2023, as it revealed Valorant's latest Initiator Agent, Gekko, to the whole world. This update also incorporates a brand new Battlepass, the highly-anticipated Oni 2.0 skin collection, and many more exciting updates into the game.

While players are finding their way around the various new features of the new Episode 6 Act 2, the structure and rewards of the Act's weekly missions were leaked on Twitter by a notable Valorant dataminer, @Shiick. Players can now get a glimpse of the in-game challenges they can potentially complete within the next seven weeks to earn an exorbitant amount of XP.

All weekly challenges in the latest Episode 6 Act 2 of Valorant

Earning XP is a crucial way of progressing through various in-game challenges in Valorant. However, only playing the game's competitive or unranked matchmaking may not be enough for players to achieve the required amount of XP. This is where weekly missions come in handy.

Completing weekly challenges is the most efficient way to earn XP. Players just have to complete three simple challenges every week while playing any of the various modes of matchmaking that Valorant has to offer.

Additionally, unlike daily missions, weekly missions get carried over to the subsequent week if they're not completed in time, and will stack up until the end of the Act. This provides players the opportunity to complete all seven weeks of missions even if they do not have access to the game during that particular week.

Listed below are all the weekly missions and their rewards in Episode 6 Act 2 of Valorant.

Shiick @Shiick New weeklies available!



Week 1:

- Play 150 rounds (20930 XP)

- Purchase 100 items (20930 XP)

- Use 200 abilities (20930 XP)



Week 2:

- Deal 18000 damage (20930 XP)

- Defuse/plant 20 spikes as a team (20930 XP)

- Play 10 games (20930 XP) New weeklies available!Week 1:- Play 150 rounds (20930 XP)- Purchase 100 items (20930 XP)- Use 200 abilities (20930 XP)Week 2:- Deal 18000 damage (20930 XP)- Defuse/plant 20 spikes as a team (20930 XP)- Play 10 games (20930 XP)

Week 1

Play 150 rounds (20930 XP)

Purchase 100 items (20930 XP)

Use 200 abilities (20930 XP)

Week 2

Deal 18000 damage (20930 XP)

Defuse/ plant 20 spikes as a team (20930 XP)

Play 10 games (20930 XP)

Week 3

Play 150 rounds (22540 XP)

Use 200 abilities (22540 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (22540 XP)

Week 4

Deal 18000 damage (22540 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (22540 XP)

Purchase 100 items (22540 XP)

Week 5

Play 150 rounds (24150 XP)

Defuse/ plant 20 spikes as a team (24150 XP)

Get 50 headshots (24150 XP)

Week 6

Kill 100 enemies (24150 XP)

Purchase 100 items (24150 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (24150 XP)

Week 7

Deal 18000 damage (25760 XP)

Get 50 headshots (25760 XP)

Play 10 games (25760 XP)

Riot Games has evidently introduced certain tweaks to Valorant's weekly mission structure ahead of Episode 6 Act 2. The amount of XP that players receive each week differs with each Act. However, Episode 6 Act 2 may be the first instance of Riot providing players with over 20,000 XP from a single mission in the first week of the Act.

By completing all the weekly missions in Episode 6 Act 2, players can earn a total of 483,000 XP that they can use to improve their account level, progress the Battlepass, or complete various tiers of Agent contracts.

In the new Act, players have the chance to earn 63,000 XP more than they did in the previous Act (Episode 6 Act 1), despite the Act being one week shorter than its predecessor.

