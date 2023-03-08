VCT Americas League 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more 

Ten of the best VCT contenders from North America, Brazil, and Latin America are set to compete together in a LAN event for the first time ever in the inaugural split of the VCT Americas League.

All 10 franchised organizations within the Americas region will convene at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles from April 1 to May 28 to compete for the region's 3 total slots at VCT Masters Tokyo later this year. These 3 teams that qualify for the Masters will then be joined by the winner of the NA Last Chance Qualifiers as they head into the final tournament of the season, the Champions.

The 2023 VCT season will feature only one split for each of the franchised leagues. However, moving forward, each season will have two splits of league competition with the VCT Masters in between, followed by the Champions to conclude the season.

Everything to know about VCT Americas League 2023

Format

The VCT Americas League will have two stages - the regular season and the playoffs. The regular season will kick-off on April 1, 2023, and will witness all 10 teams competing in a single round-robin format, with each team playing against the 9 other teams once.

Teams will play one match every week, with the exception of gameweek 4, where every team will have two matches lined up for them. After seven weeks of intense matchups in the regular season, the top 6 teams will qualify for the playoffs, with the bottom 4 teams being eliminated.

The Americas League Playoffs will be held between May 23 and May 28, 2023, as the top six teams from the regular season engage in a double-elimination bracket. The top 3 teams from the playoffs will earn a chance to compete in the upcoming VCT Masters Tokyo and the 2023 VCT Champions.

Teams

Here are the 10 franchised organizations that will compete in the first-ever edition of the VCT Americas League:

100 Thieves (NA)

(NA) Cloud9 (NA)

(NA) Evil Geniuses (NA)

(NA) NRG (NA)

(NA) Sentinels (NA)

(NA) FURIA (BR)

(BR) KRU Esports (LATAM)

(LATAM) Leviatan (LATAM)

(LATAM) LOUD (BR)

(BR) MIBR (BR)

Schedule & Live Results

Week 1

Saturday, April 1

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) KRU Esports vs FURIA: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, April 2

LOUD vs MIBR: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Monday, April 3

Leviatan vs NRG Esports: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

Week 2

Saturday, April 8

Cloud9 vs LOUD: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Leviatan vs FURIA: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, April 9

NRG vs Sentinels: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) MIBR vs KRU Esports: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Monday, April 10

Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

Week 3

Saturday, April 15

Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) NRG vs MIBR: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, April 16

Leviatan vs Sentinels: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Evil Geniuses vs KRU Esports: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Monday, April 17

LOUD vs FURIA: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

Week 4

Friday, April 21

LOUD vs Sentinels: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Leviatan vs MIBR: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Saturday, April 22

KRU Esports vs 100 Thieves: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Evil Geniuses vs FURIA: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, April 23

NRG vs Cloud9: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) MIBR vs Sentinels: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Monday, April 24

Leviatan vs 100 Thieves: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Evil Geniuses vs LOUD: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Tuesday, April 25

Cloud9 vs FURIA: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) NRG vs KRU Esports: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Week 5

Saturday, April 29

NRG vs 100 Thieves: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) MIBR vs FURIA: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, April 30

Cloud9 vs Sentinels: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Leviatan vs Evil Geniuses: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Monday, May 1

LOUD vs KRU Esports: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

Week 6

Saturday, May 6

Evil Geniuses vs Sentinels: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Cloud9 vs MIBR: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, May 7

LOUD vs 100 Thieves: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Leviatan vs KRU Esports: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Monday, May 8

NRG vs FURIA: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

Week 7

Saturday, May 13

FURIA vs 100 Thieves: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) Evil Geniuses vs MIBR: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, May 14

KRU Esports vs Sentinels: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day) NRG vs LOUD: 2 pm PST / 11 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day)

Monday, May 15

Leviatan vs Cloud9: 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day)

Live table

Teams Record Maps Rounds 100 Thieves Cloud9 Evil Geniuses FURIA KRU Esports Leviatan LOUD MIBR NRG Sentinels

Where to watch

Fans of Valorant esports can tune into Valorant Americas' official accounts on Twitch and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@valorant_americas) to watch the Americas League live in action. The VCT Americas League will officially be broadcast in English, Spanish, and Portuguese every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, starting at 12 pm PT/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST.

The regular season of VCT Americas League will kick-off with a matchup between Sentinels and 100 Thieves on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11 am PST / 8 pm CET / 12.30 am IST (next day).

