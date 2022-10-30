Valorant Americas League tier list: Best and worst teams ahead of VCT 2023 season

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023 is nearing a close with all franchised teams steadily confirming their rosters as the date arrives. Fans have been incredibly excited to see the teams perform under the Partnership program set up by Riot Games.

Riot Games have selected 10 teams from each participating region under the Partnership program who will be battling each other to win the title of the best Valorant team in the world during the VCT. With that being said, teams that were unable to secure a franchising slot can still participate through their respective region's Challenger League.

The Americas is easily one of the most popular regions in the Valorant professional scene. Fans may be wondering what tiers the teams from the region belong in in comparison to all the other rosters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best and worst teams from the Americas league ahead of VCT 2023

S Tier

Cloud 9

Sentinels

Leviatán

Cloud 9 is stepping towards a strong journey after signing yay, Zellsis and qpert. Along with that, mce also joins the roster as the head coach. These talents easily make up for an exceptionally strong squad that could take down the better teams in the upcoming VCT.

Sentinels, on the other hand, are also looking strong after a fair amount of changes were made to their roster. TenZ's extended contract will keep the team motivated as the star player has a lot to bring to the table. Meanwhile, Sentinels also acquired Sacy and pANcada from LOUD, along with dephh, Zekken, SykkoNT (Head coach) and DrewSpark (Analyst) from XSET.

Leviatán is looking strong for the VCT 2023 after signing Nozwerr from Furia, along with Mazino and keznit from KRU Esports. The only downside of the new roster is that the team hasn't picked up a dedicated smoke player yet. It's safe to assume that the roster will eventually settle on that decision before January.

A Tier

100 Thieves

NRG

KRÜ Esports

100 Thieves has upgraded its roster with Cryocells from XSET after benching Will, who may continue as the sixth man on the roster. Along with that, the team released Sean Gares as Mikes was promoted to head coach for the upcoming tournament. The team now rests with Asuna, Derrek, stellar, Cryocells and bang.

NRG is rumored to have acquired ardiis for the roster. NRG has also reportedly signed the entire former OpTic Gaming roster, but Marved will be taking a break for the season with yay joining Cloud 9. This means Chet (Coach), FNS, Victor and Crashies from the Optic core will be filling the roster besides s0m.

KRÜ Esports recently signed xand (Ninjas in Pyjamas), Daveeys (E-Xolos LAZER), Melser (Leviatán), and axeddy (Phantom Troupe) – all great talents that can lift the squad. KRÜ could come as a strong team when the season starts. The organization has since parted ways with keznit, delz1k, and Mazino before signing the new players.

B Tier

Furia

Evil Geniuses

Furia is a team that is very easy to underestimate. With that being said, Furia has performed well against DRX and Fnatic in the previous Champions. Furia has kept the roster the same but has only signed mwzera from Keyd Starts to the squad after Nozwerr parted ways.

The Evil Geniuses roster was in talks of signing Ethan from NRG and supamen from FaZe. But at the moment, the roster rests with Apothen, C0m, Boostio, Reformed, and jawgemo and does not have anything exciting going on regarding their Valorant team at the moment.

C Tier

MIBR

LOUD

Former MIBR players gtnziN, mNdS and stk announced that they are taking a step back from the roster and looking for new offers. This led to the team signing heat, murizzz and RgLM from Keyd Stars, according to reports. The current roster may not be the strongest, but viewers can expect them to perform in the upcoming VCT season.

LOUD duo Sacy and pAncada have signed for the Sentinels roster, leaving the team with only three players from the former roster – aspas, Saadhak, and Less. It is yet to be decided who will join the last two LOUD slots before the team can prepare for VCT 2023.

The tier list has been created while a few American teams are still deciding on their final rosters. The list is mainly speculative and does not take previous performances into consideration at this time due to roster changes. Readers are advised to wait for the official VCT rosters.

