Zellsis reportedly set to join Cloud9 Valorant roster for VCT 2023

Professional Valorant player Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro is reportedly joining the Cloud9 roster as its fourth player. He is currently a member of Version1.

Since Version1 is not a Valorant partner, it is barred from playing in the upcoming VCT 2023 matches. Hence, V1 has allowed its players to join other partnered teams.

As a partner, Cloud9 will be able to compete in the upcoming VCT 2023: Americas International League alongside teams such as Sentinels, LOUD, 100 Thieves, NRG, and more. And Zellsis could be a part of the C9 squad.

Cloud9 reportedly set to sign former V1 Valorant player Zellsis

star @starbrrst zellsis and yay joining cloud 9 is literally bosh and bron joining miami zellsis and yay joining cloud 9 is literally bosh and bron joining miami

According to various sources that have emerged online, Zellsis is joining the Cloud9 roster. Leaf, Xeppaa, and vanity are the active players on the team currently. As the squad has slots for more players, Zellsis is reportedly who C9 is looking to induct into the team.

The pro is often noticed playing a variety of roles in Valorant. His most recent performances saw him playing as an Initiator with KAY/O and in the Duelist role as Neon. However, he also seems to like to play the Sentinel role with Sage.

Zellsis is well known for his quirky plays and personality. He ensures that the team's morale never goes down. Earlier, he was also a player for the Sentinels (the team).

He, along with Sentinels, was able to secure the fifth position in the VCT 2022: North America Last Chance Qualifier after losing to 100 Thieves with a scoreline of one-to-two.

Cloud9 Overview: 2022

Cloud9 is a North American esports organization. The team was formed back in 2013 and has been active in several esports titles such as CS: GO, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Halo, Fortnite, and more. They entered the competitive Valorant scene back in 2020 and have since secured several wins to their name.

Cloud9's recent performances, however, have been underwhelming. This year, in VCT 2022: North America Last Chance Qualifier, the side lost with a score of zero-to-two against 100 Thieves and was able to secure only the fourth position.

Prior to this, they also ended up in the third position in VCT 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers, after losing to The Guard with a score of zero-to-three.

However, the team is making the necessary changes to ensure better performances in the upcoming matchups. Signing Zellsis might be the missing piece of the puzzle for this veteran esports team.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from either Cloud9 or the player himself. Fans are now eagerly waiting for confirmation.

