Zellsis Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro, a 24-year-old American Valorant player, is the most recent addition to Sentinels' roster for the VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers. He will play alongside TenZ, ShahZam, Dapr and Shroud in their efforts to win the NA LCQs and claim a golden ticket to Valorant Champions 2022.
Although primarily a Duelist, Zellsis is a versatile talent who has been seen on several Agents over the years. Most recently, he's found success on Raze, KAY/O, Sage and Killjoy, among other Agents.
Everything to know about Sen Zellsis' Valorant settings
Zellsis is a former CS: GO professional who spent time on various North American rosters before switching over to Valorant, much like several of his fellow NA CS: GO pros. After his switch to Valorant, Zellsis made a brief return to CS: GO, only to make a permanent switch to Riot's shooter a few months later.
After kicking off his Valorant career with an orgless roster, Zellsis was acquired by Version1, where he spent over 17 months. As a result of his performances with them, Sentinels acquired the player as their fifth for the NA LCQ campaign.
Zellsis is renowned for his ability to frag and his tactical awareness. His effective communication skills have also helped him perform at the highest level in Valorant. In this article, readers can find the various in-game settings and configurations that Zellsis currently uses in his pro career, as per the data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.215
- eDPI: 172
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.82`
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: On
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
- Keyboard: Gamesense Clutch
- Headset: Sennheiser GAME ZERO
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 1080
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Z370 E
- RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 16GB
- Cabinet: NZXT H700
Players who aspire to play like Zellsis can work their way towards achieving success on a similar level by adopting his settings and combining it with a great deal of hard work and dedication to the game.