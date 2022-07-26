Zellsis Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro, a 24-year-old American Valorant player, is the most recent addition to Sentinels' roster for the VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers. He will play alongside TenZ, ShahZam, Dapr and Shroud in their efforts to win the NA LCQs and claim a golden ticket to Valorant Champions 2022.

Although primarily a Duelist, Zellsis is a versatile talent who has been seen on several Agents over the years. Most recently, he's found success on Raze, KAY/O, Sage and Killjoy, among other Agents.

Everything to know about Sen Zellsis' Valorant settings

Zellsis is a former CS: GO professional who spent time on various North American rosters before switching over to Valorant, much like several of his fellow NA CS: GO pros. After his switch to Valorant, Zellsis made a brief return to CS: GO, only to make a permanent switch to Riot's shooter a few months later.

After kicking off his Valorant career with an orgless roster, Zellsis was acquired by Version1, where he spent over 17 months. As a result of his performances with them, Sentinels acquired the player as their fifth for the NA LCQ campaign.

Zellsis is renowned for his ability to frag and his tactical awareness. His effective communication skills have also helped him perform at the highest level in Valorant. In this article, readers can find the various in-game settings and configurations that Zellsis currently uses in his pro career, as per the data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.215

eDPI: 172

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.82`

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: High

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

Cast Shadows: On

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Keyboard: Gamesense Clutch

Headset: Sennheiser GAME ZERO

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 1080

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Z370 E

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 16GB

Cabinet: NZXT H700

Players who aspire to play like Zellsis can work their way towards achieving success on a similar level by adopting his settings and combining it with a great deal of hard work and dedication to the game.

