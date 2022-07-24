"Hasn't played a competitive match in 4 years" - Sentinels' Zellsis on his expectations for Shroud at VCT Last Chance Qualifiers

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) North America Last Chance Qualifiers is scheduled to begin on August 7 and Sentinels' Jordan "Zellsis" expanded his thoughts on his expectations for Michael "Shroud".

During a recent livestream, some viewers asked Zellsis about Shroud's performance for the upcoming series.

Zellsis stated that fans should temper their expectations, as the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive veteran has not played a competitive match in four years and said:

"I mean, bro, the guy hasn't played a competitive match in four years or some s**t."

Sentinels' Zellsis claims Shroud should have fun at VCT Last Chance Qualifiers

Earlier this month, on July 8, Sentinels announced the addition of esports legend Shroud to their roster. The announcement took the entire gaming and streaming community by storm.

Following Shroud's joining, Sentinels announced that Zellsis (from Version1) had joined the roster to replace Kanpeki in the playing five. Coincidentally, both professional gamers prefer to play the Controller Agents in the game.

On July 22, fans present on Sentinels Zellsis' livestream wanted to know his opinions and expectations that he had set for Shroud's performance for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifiers.

He initially stated that the former Cloud9 member hasn't competed on a professional level in over four years and expanded more on his opinions by saying:

"I don't know, like, I don't think he should have like, he's just come in and play."

Following the statement, Jordan claimed that fans and Shroud himself should not have big expectations and felt that the latter should have fun at VCT. He said:

"I don't think you guys should have any expectations, I don't think he should have any. Like, I think he should just have fun."

Fans react to Sentinels' Zellsis on his expectations for Shroud at VCT Last Chance Qualifiers

The YouTube comment section featured more than 80 reactions, and several fans agreed with what Zellsis had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comment section provide their take on the statements made by Sentinels Zellsis 1/2 (Image via Jett Shorts/YouTube)

Some viewers took the opportunity to make fun of the situation by stating that Sentinels was paying millions to Shroud to have fun at the professional level:

Fans in the YouTube comment section provide their take on the statements made by Sentinels Zellsis 2/2 (Image via Jett Shorts/YouTube)

Sentinels are one of the most successful North American Valorant teams, bolstered by big-named personalities like Tyson "TenZ", Michael "dapr", and Shahzeb "ShahZam". It will be interesting to see how the team performs in the upcoming qualifiers.

