Valorant Episode 6 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By Adarsh J Kumar
Modified Mar 08, 2023 23:42 IST
Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant released its Episode 6 Act 2 update on March 7, 2023, introducing a brand new Battlepass and a fresh Initiator Agent, along with a few quality-of-life upgrades.

Riot Games has always aimed towards maintaining a gaming ecosystem that is regularly refreshed with meta-changing upgrades and quality adjustments.

Valorant's seasonal Battlepass is one of the most effective tools in achieving this goal, as it helps the developers deliver engaging and innovative content to the game's global audience.

All Free and Premium rewards in Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass

Valorant players can purchase the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass for 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which would cost roughly around $10 depending on the region.

Players also have the option to complete the Battlepass for free and earn a variety of free items, including weapon skins, gun buddies, player titles, Radianite Points, and more.

Free Track Highlights

  • Episode 6 // 2 Coin Buddy
  • Whaaat? Spray
  • Tilde Shorty

Paid Track Highlights

  • Tilde Knife
  • Topotek Phantom
  • Signature Guardian
  • Huh? Spray
  • Commander Bruno Card

Similar to previous Acts, the premium Battlepass in Episode 6 Act 2 offers players 50 different tiers of exclusive rewards, along with five additional tiers in the epilogue.

Listed below are all the free and premium rewards that players can earn from the ongoing Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Signature Sheriff
  • Desert Rose Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Topotek Card
  • Topotek Ghost

Free

  • Spycam Schema Card
  • Slay Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Tug of War Spray
  • Huh? Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Tilde Card
  • Tilde Judge

Free

  • Episode 6 // 2 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Setting Records Card
  • Signature Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Lucky Star Buddy
  • Signature Stinger

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Big Brain Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Topotek Bucky
  • Boot Camp // So Much More Card
  • Charging Station Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Signature Marshal

Free

  • Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • We Made It Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Tilde Buddy
  • Let's Go! Spray
  • Tilde Operator

Free

  • Boot Camp // Two Mountains Card
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Well Played Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Wanted Tactibear Spray
  • Commander Bruno Card
  • Topotek Odin

Free

  • Cat-eye Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Gentle Breeze Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Topotek Buddy
  • Bye OP Spray
  • Tilde Bulldog

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Ace Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Wide Swing Spray
  • Extra Crispy Buddy
  • Signature Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Signature Guardian

Free

  • Whaaat? Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Brunch At Crown Card
  • Scoop Of Smoke Spray
  • Too Early For This Spray
  • Topotek Phantom

Free

  • Egg In A Basket Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Omen Cat Dance Spray
  • Bounce House Buddy
  • Boot Camp // Stealth Module Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Tilde Knife

Free

  • Tilde Shorty
  • Pixel Moments Card

Epilogue rewards

Battlepass Epilogue Rewards (Image via Riot Games)
  • Epilogue: Lucky Star Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: Settings Record Card

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass will be available for a total of 48 days upon release. Players will have time until April 25, 2023, to progress through the 55 tiers of the Battlepass and reap its rewards.

Episode 6 Act 3, the final Act of Valorant's Episode 6: Revelation, will replace the ongoing Act a few hours after it concludes.

