Valorant Episode 6 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant released its Episode 6 Act 2 update on March 7, 2023, introducing a brand new Battlepass and a fresh Initiator Agent, along with a few quality-of-life upgrades.

Riot Games has always aimed towards maintaining a gaming ecosystem that is regularly refreshed with meta-changing upgrades and quality adjustments.

Valorant's seasonal Battlepass is one of the most effective tools in achieving this goal, as it helps the developers deliver engaging and innovative content to the game's global audience.

All Free and Premium rewards in Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass

Valorant players can purchase the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass for 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which would cost roughly around $10 depending on the region.

Players also have the option to complete the Battlepass for free and earn a variety of free items, including weapon skins, gun buddies, player titles, Radianite Points, and more.

Free Track Highlights

Episode 6 // 2 Coin Buddy

Whaaat? Spray

Tilde Shorty

Paid Track Highlights

Tilde Knife

Topotek Phantom

Signature Guardian

Huh? Spray

Commander Bruno Card

Similar to previous Acts, the premium Battlepass in Episode 6 Act 2 offers players 50 different tiers of exclusive rewards, along with five additional tiers in the epilogue.

Listed below are all the free and premium rewards that players can earn from the ongoing Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Signature Sheriff

Desert Rose Buddy

10 Radianite Points

Topotek Card

Topotek Ghost

Free

Spycam Schema Card

Slay Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Tug of War Spray

Huh? Spray

10 Radianite Points

Tilde Card

Tilde Judge

Free

Episode 6 // 2 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Setting Records Card

Signature Spray

10 Radianite Points

Lucky Star Buddy

Signature Stinger

Free

10 Radianite Points

Big Brain Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Topotek Bucky

Boot Camp // So Much More Card

Charging Station Spray

10 Radianite Points

Signature Marshal

Free

Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

We Made It Spray

10 Radianite Points

Tilde Buddy

Let's Go! Spray

Tilde Operator

Free

Boot Camp // Two Mountains Card

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Well Played Spray

10 Radianite Points

Wanted Tactibear Spray

Commander Bruno Card

Topotek Odin

Free

Cat-eye Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Gentle Breeze Card

10 Radianite Points

Topotek Buddy

Bye OP Spray

Tilde Bulldog

Free

10 Radianite Points

Ace Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Wide Swing Spray

Extra Crispy Buddy

Signature Card

10 Radianite Points

Signature Guardian

Free

Whaaat? Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10 Radianite Points

Brunch At Crown Card

Scoop Of Smoke Spray

Too Early For This Spray

Topotek Phantom

Free

Egg In A Basket Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Omen Cat Dance Spray

Bounce House Buddy

Boot Camp // Stealth Module Card

10 Radianite Points

Tilde Knife

Free

Tilde Shorty

Pixel Moments Card

Epilogue rewards

Battlepass Epilogue Rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Epilogue: Lucky Star Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Epilogue: Settings Record Card

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass will be available for a total of 48 days upon release. Players will have time until April 25, 2023, to progress through the 55 tiers of the Battlepass and reap its rewards.

Episode 6 Act 3, the final Act of Valorant's Episode 6: Revelation, will replace the ongoing Act a few hours after it concludes.

