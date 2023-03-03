Valorant Premier mode set to launch its global beta in Episode 6 Act 3

Valorant developers took to Twitter to announce the launch date for Premier, the game's team-based competitive system. The new mode will be out for testing worldwide after the start of Episode 6 Act 3, a couple of months from now.

The Premier game mode will involve building a team of five players competing on designated maps throughout the week. These matches will pave the way for a playoff tournament at the end of the season, which will enlist the top teams in their respective skill divisions.

When is the Premier game mode coming to Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The global open beta for VALORANT’s new team-based competitive system, Premier, is on its way. Take a look at how Premier is changing the game.



According to Andy Ho, game director, the brand new mode will start its global beta testing at the start of Act 3 of Episode 6, which is set to arrive in a couple of months.

This mode will be a way to connect the game with the esports scene. If you usually play ranked games as a five-stack, the level of competition might seem underwhelming or look as if opponents are being lackadaisical. Premier is expected to eliminate such discrepancies and offer only the highest levels of competition in Valorant.

Premier is all set to be the new path to going pro in Valorant

- Create your own team and compete with your friends. Create your team emblem, Team Tag, and More.

- Participate in Weekly Tournaments and Leagues.

- Premier will be the path to VCT Challengers in the future.

A quick rundown on Premier | #VALORANT - Create your own team and compete with your friends. Create your team emblem, Team Tag, and More.

- Participate in Weekly Tournaments and Leagues.

- Premier will be the path to VCT Challengers in the future.

- Similar to Clash from League.

Leo Faria, Head of Valorant Esports, announced that Premier will be the starting point to enter the regional Challengers Leagues. He mentioned that the Open Qualifiers, currently the gateway into the main League, will be removed, and the best teams from this mode will be propelled into the main VCT circuit.

After entering your regional Challengers League, you will compete directly with the pros. From there on, the rules of the current VCT format will apply to you, which can end with you lifting the VCT Champions Trophy.

He did not, however, mention the exact timeline as to when this format will be applied. But it's expected to be implemented before the end of the 2023 VCT season.

This new game mode has been on the cards for a while now, and it is exciting news for players worldwide to finally have a timeline on when the game will finally be accessible for everyone.

What's even more amazing is how developers have managed to marry amateur and professional circuits to enhance the experience of the game's ever-growing playerbase.

