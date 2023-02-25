VCT LOCK//IN Showmatch: Players, teams, schedule, and more

VCT LOCK//IN is the largest tournament yet in Valorant's history and has been underway in Sao Paulo, Brazil since February 13, 2023. 30 partner teams from the Americas, EMEA, Pacific, as well as two Chinese teams have been fighting it out in the tournament for a chance to win $100,000 and an extra seat for their region at Masters Tokyo.

The tournament follows a single elimination format, making each match extremely high-stakes. If you think that it will be the end of it when it comes to nail-biting action in the tournament, you are wrong. Amidst all the action, the developers have released another piece of news that has got Valorant fans hooked.

March 4, 2023, will not only host the grand finals of VCT LOCK//IN, but also a showmatch that will be played live in front of a fully packed Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, which has around 10,000 seats.

This article will give you all the details when it comes to the show-match, teams, players, schedule, and more.

Note: This article will be updated as more information is revealed over the course of the tournament.

Tarik and frttt to lead teams in showmatch before VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final

George Geddes @GeorgeCGed



Team Tarik will face off against Team FRTTT.



The full rosters are yet to be announced. Riot has announced there will be a showmatch at #VCTLOCKIN prior to the grand finals.Team Tarik will face off against Team FRTTT.The full rosters are yet to be announced. Riot has announced there will be a showmatch at #VCTLOCKIN prior to the grand finals. Team Tarik will face off against Team FRTTT. The full rosters are yet to be announced. https://t.co/ALay0y5ELA

The Valorant Esports website announced a best-of-one showmatch that will be held on the day of the grand final of the tournament. The match will be between the two squads, led by Tarik and frttt, who are two of the biggest content creators in Valorant from North America and Brazil, respectively.

Tarik "tarik" is a retired CS:GO professional, and currently, a Valorant content creator for Sentinels. He has won seven S-Tier CS:GO titles and is one of the five North American players to have won a Major in the title. He has over 2.5 million Twitch followers and has streamed over 4500 hours of Valorant.

Leonardo “frttt” is a content creator for the Brazilian leg of Team Liquid. He is a variety streamer and has over 433K followers on Twitch.

Both these streamers have co-hosted watch-parties for VCT LOCK//IN and have amassed a huge fan following.

Teams and players

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



: Watch KNOCK, KNOCK! The Omega Bracket is at São Paulo’s door, and it’s time for 16 more teams to evolve the game and level up the competition. Who will clutch? And who will be sent home?: Watch #VCTLOCKIN live at valorantesports.com KNOCK, KNOCK! The Omega Bracket is at São Paulo’s door, and it’s time for 16 more teams to evolve the game and level up the competition. Who will clutch? And who will be sent home?📺: Watch #VCTLOCKIN live at valorantesports.com https://t.co/BwOBQpnMzn

The full teams have not yet been confirmed, but the announcement promises that it will be "a server full of big personalities and some good old fashioned trash talk." The rosters will be announced via the social media platforms of the VCT in the coming days.

Team Tarik

Tarik "tarik"

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Team frtt

Leonardo "frttr"

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Schedule

The match will be held on March 4, 2023, but the exact time has not been confirmed yet. The grand final will start at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST, so expect this to start a couple of hours before that.

Where to watch

The match will be streamed on the official Twitch channel of Valorant and YouTube channel of Valorant Champions Tour.

What to expect?

What's even more amazing is that all the action will be held in front of a live audience, in a stadium that is going to be packed to the brim for the VCT LOCK//IN finals. This will be the first such event to take place in an international tournament hosted by Riot Games themselves.

Those familiar with League of Legends tournaments will know how good the developers are at putting up a show.

Poll : Which team will you support? Tarik frttt 0 votes