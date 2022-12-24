5 Valorant streamers who could go pro if they tried

Going pro in a tactical FPS like Riot Games' Valorant is not everyone's cup of tea. It requires talent, dedication, mental, and physical training to make it as a competitive player.

There are, however, a number of people who have been grinding competitive play on stream since the beta days of the game. Some of them were brilliant pro-esports players in other FPS games before switching over to Valorant, while others saw it as their chance to make a mark.

This article lists five Valorant streamers who could go pro if they tried.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tarik, Shroud, and 3 more streamers who show the potential to shine in pro-Valorant if they tried

NRG FNS @FNS 3 content creators who could go pro if they really tried & quit streaming: Mine are Tarik, Timmy & Shroud. You? 3 content creators who could go pro if they really tried & quit streaming: Mine are Tarik, Timmy & Shroud. You?

Each of these streamers has tremendous skill, dedication, and style through which they have stood out. This makes them brilliant candidates for going pro.

1) Tarik

Tarik "tarik" Celik is currently a content creator for Sentinels, and is a former Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) professional. He has seven S-Tier CS:GO titles to his name by playing for various teams such as OpTic Gaming, Cloud9, and Evil Geniuses until 2020.

In 2021, he decided to take a break from professional esports to become a full-time Twitch streamer and content creator. This was also the time when he pivoted to Valorant. Since then, he has streamed over 4000 hours in the game, accounting for more than half his total streaming hours. He has 2.4 million followers on Twitch.

He was a team captain in the FaZe Smeag All Star Weekend (FSASW) and ended up winning the tournament on an undefeated streak. With the experience that tarik has in professional FPS, he would add tremendous value to any Valorant roster that he joins.

2) Shroud

Michael "shroud" Grzesiek is arguably one of the best known personalities in the gaming community. He has a massive number of 10.4 million Twitch followers and won the Gamer of the Year award at The Streamer Awards this year.

shroud led the Cloud9 team to victory in the ESL Pro League Season 4 in 2016, but stepped down from playing competitively in 2017. Since then, with an exception of stepping in for the Sentinels roster during the 2022 LCQ, he has remained a full-time streamer.

While playing with the Sentinels, shroud had clutch moments when his experience and sheer brilliance shone very well. It was clear that with more time and practice, he could still be very successful as a professional player.

3) iiTzTimmy

The 22-year-old streamer from California, Timothy "iiTzTimmy" An, works under the banner of 100 Thieves. He has amassed an impressive 2.5 million followers on Twitch, and his About section on the platform reads:

"I am a content creator memer streamer and was a dude who quit college to chase his dreams. I meme and I'm a big fan of Shroud."

Being recognized by FNS as a streamer with the potential to succeed as a pro must be a step closer to his dreams.

Timothy is a promising young talent in the scene. He is considered one of the most hardworking creators and is best known for his marathon streams where he takes an account from the lowest levels to the highest in considerably short periods of time.

In a tweet on November 12, 2022, he announced that he was looking for teammates with whom he could compete in the VCT Ascension tournament. With experience in competing semi-professionally in Apex Legends, and shroud by his side, he is sure to make waves in the professional Valorant circuit.

4) aceu

Brandon "aceu" Winn is a retired Apex Legends professional, but he didn't find his true calling in the game. As a content creator for NRG he started playing Valorant and became a force to be reckoned with on the Ranked server.

He even participated in a few tournaments in the very early days of Riot's tactical shooter, even winning the ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational.

Although aceu had quit playing the game professionally, he played in the Apex Twitch Rivals in October 2022 under NRG's banner. This showed that he still has the spirit to compete left in him. He parted ways with the organization but was scooped up by Sentinels as a content creator.

With Valorant still being a young game, and its esports scene still growing, there's a chance that he may consider competing professionally at some point in the future.

5) silenx

What Jonathan "silenx" Huntington lacks in experience, he makes up for with effort. The go-to duo for many of the younger star players of the pro Valorant scene, such as Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk, silenx is a lowkey streamer gifted with insane mechanical skill and superior game sense.

He has been participating in the tier-two tournament scene for a while now, and even got a chance on the 100 Thieves roster as a replacement for Nick "nitr0" Cannella. Unfortunately for him, he did not get a chance to play an official game with the team at the time.

silenx is actively looking for a team to compete in the Challengers and Ascension Leagues with in the 2023 season of the VCT.

