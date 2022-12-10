Valorant Ranked guide: 5 tips for eco rounds

Developed by Riot Games, Valorant is a tactical hero-based shooter that features a 5v5 competitive style of play. Ever since its release in 2020, the title has quickly made it to the top in the competitive gaming industry. The community is always on the lookout to learn more about the game in order to get better.

Valorant demands that players be extremely flexible with their playstyle. It is crucial that they develop a tactical mindset in order to climb the ranks. One of the most important decisions to make in Riot's shooter is how to handle rounds with low economy.

This article will provide five tips that players can use in eco rounds for better outcomes in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

5 tips that should be employed for eco rounds in Valorant

The rounds in which a team is extremely low on Credits and have to manage the economy for the very next round are called eco rounds in Valorant. Despite not having a viable weapon to use, these can still be won with little effort and a correct mindset. Mentioned below are five tips to win these:

1) Full-save is a viable option

Managing Credits can be quite tricky at times. Players must know when to fully save in rounds if they have absolutely nothing to spare on the next one. Many gamers make the mistake of forcing a weapon while the entire team is struggling to manage their economy.

In these rounds, purchasing absolutely nothing, and not using paid abilities can provide a breathing room for more buys in the next round. Furthermore, a full-save early on is better to assure the team's economic stability.

2) Be aggressive

Low-economy rounds tend to be played in a way where a team is trying to make an impact. This means that they will either be purchasing cheap weapons to give themselves a fighting chance, or they will be fully saving for the next round. Either way, these can be a gateway for players to catch their opponents off-guard.

They should utilize these rounds to push through unexpected areas of the map and get a kill or two. Not only will this boost the team's economy, but also damage the opponent's. However, it is a difficult task to pick fights against rifles.

3) Force weapons only when leading

Many teams make the mistake of forcing weapons when they don't have a lead on their opponents. This can usually damage the economy if the enemy wins the round. They must play on the safer side and force weapons only when they have rounds to spare.

However, if the opponents have a huge score lead that cannot be equalled through saving, purchasing weapons may give the team a fighting chance.

4) Try picking up weapons

Getting a kill on the enemy and acquiring their weapons can have a huge impact on eco rounds. This can not only damage their economy, but can also turn the tides in your favor.

Players should look out for free kills and try acquiring a rifle in these rounds with tight Credits. A better weapon like the Vandal or a Phantom would be enough to boost one's chances of securing a low-economy round in Valorant.

5) Try getting free picks

Eco rounds are hard to win in Valorant, but that doesn't mean they cannot be secured. Players can find a variety of ways to get a few free frags using absolutely little to no Credits. A good example of this can be purchasing Shorty on maps like Bind and camping in a tight corner in Hookah.

With a 200 Credits weapon, players can secure an essential frag on a Duelist who tends to enter first. This can change the momentum of a round that they had less chances of winning. They can use more ways to get free picks in eco rounds.

Valorant players can use the aforementioned tips to get the most out of eco rounds in the shooter title. However, this may not work in a lot of situations as acquiring Credits is not always stable in the game.

