Valorant aim guide: How to perfect crosshair placement in Riot's tactical shooter? 

Valorant's introduction ushered in a generation of gamers to indulge in the promising hero-shooter genre. Luckily, most of them haven't looked back ever since. Today, Riot's ever-popular first-person shooter houses millions of players and nurtures a heavily competitive and addictive atmosphere.

Leveling up one's firepower is extremely important for competitive gamers to remain viable on Valorant's ranked ladder. Alongside aim accuracy, one needs to perfect their utility usage too. Many may invoke importance on the latter, but crosshair placement is an inevitable skill that every Valorant player should focus on. Thankfully, there are many ways to level up in crosshair placement.

This article is a detailed guide on improving crosshair placement in Valorant and ranking easily.

Here's how to level up one's crosshair placement skills in Valorant

Crosshair is an essential element of yielding a weapon in a first-person shooter. However, many features govern the crosshair's working in games like Valorant. One must consider their mouse sensitivity, in-game sensitivity, and crosshair style. Lastly, one must practice placing the crosshair on an opponent as accurately as possible.

Find your preferred sensitivity

First, make sure to find an aim sensitivity that suits your playstyle. While some gamers like to rely on high sensitivity values, most would suggest keeping the in-game sensitivity as low as possible. Low sensitivity ensures that crosshair placement is on point. It makes aiming at the opponent's head much easier.

Another vital element for accurate crosshair placement is the effective DPI, calculated by multiplying the in-game sensitivity value with the DPI of the mouse used. Ensure to keep the eDPI low while choosing the values.

Some may prefer a higher in-game sensitivity and a lower mouse DPI, while others prefer a lower in-game sensitivity but a higher DPI value. Low eDPI will promote the crosshair's stability and accurate placement on one's opponent.

Practice makes anyone and every one perfect

Make sure to visit The Range or third-party aim trainer applications like Aim Lab to practice crosshair placement. One must always try to aim for the opponent's head. Spraying is present as a mechanic but isn't preferred in high-elo due to its reduced accuracy. With enough practice, one will be able to place the crosshair on the opponent's head almost instantaneously.

Find the ideal crosshair style in Valorant

Some may like a distinct and bigger style, while others prefer the smallest crosshair styles. Whatever the choice, it is important for players to practice and aim perfectly with it.

A beginner may do well with a distinct plus crosshair over the dot crosshair in Valorant. This is because aiming with a dot crosshair will be challenging for a beginner trying to learn the shooter's basics. Start with a plus crosshair and when you grow familiar with placement rules, try reducing the size of the crosshair.

Huge crosshair styles are never preferred for accuracy. So, distracting styles like the windmill or flappy bird are not recommended if one wants to improve their crosshair placement skills.

Be ready for the opponent's peek

Crosshair placement's most important field of use is when one wants to peek at an obvious angle. The best way to improve crosshair placement in Valorant is to predict the enemy's moves and be ready for them.

For example, an enemy may wide swing and peek at you or keep a tab on your location with an Operator. To tackle this, aim the crosshair slightly away from the wall. If your crosshair is placed very close to the wall, chances are high that the enemy will get to you first.

Try pre-aiming at an angle before exposing

Another inevitable tip to improve crosshair placement, pre-aiming is one of the most underrated tactics in low-elo lobbies. Make sure to clear angles by pre-aiming at each one of them and not be lethargic while doing so. If you miss out on angles while pre-aiming and expose yourself, enemies will likely prevail over you.

To pre-aim, strafe at small angles and clear each spot on a site. Make sure to stop for a split second after strafing and aiming at each angle.

The element of surprise

Much about Valorant in high-elo lobbies runs under the element of surprise. Making unpredictable moves is key to picking frags and winning rounds. Try throwing your enemies' plans off the book. Don't peek at the same angle repeatedly to maintain the element of surprise.

A sure-shot way to improve your crosshair placement is to destabilize your enemy's hold. For example, try jump-peeking and teasing your opponent at an angle and then wide-swing to take them down. At the same time, hold a predictable angle and crouch to throw the enemy's crosshair placement off an accurate level.

