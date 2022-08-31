Tarik signs with Sentinels as a content creator

Tarik "tarik" Celik, one of the biggest Valorant streamers on Twitch, has signed with fan-favorite esports organization Sentinels as a content creator.

The news has understandably created a buzz in the esports circles as he becomes the latest addition to the already star-studded Sentinels lineup.

The former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) professional has become one of the top Valorant streamers on Twitch. Pulling in thousands of viewers with his regular schedule, he has hit staggering numbers while co-hosting official Valorant streams.

During the last North American Qualifiers, he hit a massive 200K concurrent viewer milestone as Shroud entered the competitive playing field for the first time.

"SEN is officially the retirement home of C9": Fans cannot keep calm as Tarik follows Shroud to Sentinels

Tarik is a veritable giant in the FPS streaming circles. He has played Valorant for more than 3,000 hours on Twitch.

The content creator began streaming on the livestreaming platform back in 2016 and currently has 2.1 million followers under his belt. According to Twitch Tracker, he has an average viewership of 36K concurrent viewers.

There is no question that he is a big esports personality, having overshadowed even official broadcasts with his tournament co-streams.

Sentinels have also been at the forefront of the Valorant community, with ShaZam and TenZ being their primary faces in the streaming space.

Tarik is the second former Cloud 9 CS legend after Shroud to join Sentinels. Not to mention TenZ, who moved from their Valorant roster back in 2021. Sentinels’ IGL ShaZam even had a brief stint at Cloud 9 during his CS days.

This fact was not lost on esports fans who poured onto social media after the announcement today. One Twitter user had a fun joke about it:

"SEN is officially the retirement home of C9"

Tarik ended his professional Counter Strike stint with Evil Geniuses back in 2021 and has been streaming Valorant ever since. His highest point as a competitve player was when he won the ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018 with Cloud 9.

With such a big signing for one of the most popular North American Valorant organizations, fans and well-wishers naturally came out in droves to react. The announcement video quickly gained traction on Twitter, surpassing hundreds of thousands of views within an hour of posting.

daph @39daph @Sentinels @tarik this is definitely one of the orgs of all time @Sentinels @tarik this is definitely one of the orgs of all time

Fans can catch their favorite Turkish streamer donning Sentinels' red during his first stream playing Valorant with ShaZam.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh